New Dawn 158 (September-October 2016)

|
[Trapped] in the Net
|What they don’t tell you about the Internet and social media. David Thrussell examines the disturbing implications of our techno-obsessed society.
|
False Flag Terror & the Migrant Crisis
|Is a Hidden Hand Engineering Events? Patrick Henningsen looks at the real causes of the crisis and evidence that secret state operations are in play.
|
Lessons from the Events of 11 September 2001
|Barrister-at-Law James O’Neill dissects the official version of 9/11 to show a pattern of crimes by the secret state to preserve & expand its power & control.
|
Your Rights & Freedoms in Modern Australia
|James O’Neill discusses the original basis of our liberties and how they are fast disappearing in the fog of deception whipped up in the so-called ‘war on terror’.
|
The Future of Money Magic
|What do we put under the candle when our currency goes digital? asks Gordon White.
|
The Mystery of the Seven Seals
|Seven Spheres, Planetary Archons & Corruption on High. Richard Smoley reveals a connection between the seven seals and an ancient concept of the heavens.
|
What’s at the End of Main Street? (Part 1)
|In the first of a three-part series, Robert Guffey reviews the reality-bending storylines of films in the subgenre of “Gnostic cinema.” Truth is stranger than fiction.
|
Secret Science of Sacred Geometry (Part 2)
|In the second part of this series, Alan Glassman continues his exploration of the magic power of numbers and the significance of Pythagoras.
|
Legacy of the Ancients
|Mark Vidler & Catherine Young on the Ancient Matrix of Monuments & Mountains.
..
|
Enlightenment in the East: Misunderstood & Misinterpreted by Jason Gregory
How to Slow Ageing by David R. Hamilton PhD
The Vaccine For Life by Vaughn
Health Briefs