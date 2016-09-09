You are here: Home / Regular Issues / New Dawn 158 (September-October 2016)

New Dawn 158 (September-October 2016)

September 9, 2016
[Trapped] in the Net
What they don’t tell you about the Internet and social media. David Thrussell examines the disturbing implications of our techno-obsessed society.

False Flag Terror & the Migrant Crisis
Is a Hidden Hand Engineering Events? Patrick Henningsen looks at the real causes of the crisis and evidence that secret state operations are in play.

Lessons from the Events of 11 September 2001
Barrister-at-Law James O’Neill dissects the official version of 9/11 to show a pattern of crimes by the secret state to preserve & expand its power & control.

Your Rights & Freedoms in Modern Australia
James O’Neill discusses the original basis of our liberties and how they are fast disappearing in the fog of deception whipped up in the so-called ‘war on terror’.

The Future of Money Magic
What do we put under the candle when our currency goes digital? asks Gordon White.

The Mystery of the Seven Seals
Seven Spheres, Planetary Archons & Corruption on High. Richard Smoley reveals a connection between the seven seals and an ancient concept of the heavens.

What’s at the End of Main Street? (Part 1)
In the first of a three-part series, Robert Guffey reviews the reality-bending storylines of films in the subgenre of “Gnostic cinema.” Truth is stranger than fiction.

Secret Science of Sacred Geometry (Part 2)
In the second part of this series, Alan Glassman continues his exploration of the magic power of numbers and the significance of Pythagoras.

Legacy of the Ancients
Mark Vidler & Catherine Young on the Ancient Matrix of Monuments & Mountains.

MBS Supplement

Enlightenment in the East: Misunderstood & Misinterpreted by Jason Gregory

How to Slow Ageing by David R. Hamilton PhD

The Vaccine For Life by Vaughn

Health Briefs

World Watch
Reviews
