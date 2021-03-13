The New 9/11: A Global Virus Pandemic

The response to COVID-19 (used synonymously with the coronavirus in this article) pandemic bears numerous similarities to the 9/11 false flag atrocity.1 The effective mass mind control stratagem of Problem, Reaction, Solution (PRS) has been used successfully in both instances to implement draconian laws and, in the case of COVID-19, conduct the largest human experiment in history. This article also touches upon the dark history of government use of biological and chemical weapons against their own unsuspecting citizens.

Effective Mass Manipulation via PRS

The motivation of those who planned, organised, and implemented the false flag attack of September 11, 2001, was multifarious. On the one hand, around 3,000 lives were sacrificed to start a series of neocolonial wars aimed at restoring and maintaining the superpower status of the US, in terms of economics and geopolitical dominance. On the other hand, this “New Pearl Harbor” was also carried through in order to bring about draconian laws.

These laws severely limited civil rights while concomitantly giving governments unprecedented powers. For example, one may be imprisoned indefinitely without charge or trial in several countries; Australia enacted extreme anti-terror measures including the introduction of a law in which it is punishable by five years in prison “to reveal the long-term incarceration and interrogation without charge or trial of someone (e.g. a spouse).”2

False flag attacks are invariably constructed around a mass mind control stratagem, known as Problem, Reaction, Solution. This stratagem is effectively used to increase a government’s powers and bring about totalitarianism.

A. First a problem is created, e.g. a “terrorist attack.” The most effective problem is one that does not have a clear-cut solution, an enemy that is difficult to define, and easy to maintain via media propaganda and, if necessary, minor false flag attacks. It is important for those responsible to underline that the country or state was unprepared for the incident. This reduces resistance from the public when the ruling elite decide to make radical changes to the status quo.

B. Manufacture a reaction. The mainstream media (MSM), public “intellectuals,” and commentariats will react to the problem. Specifically, they will focus incessantly on the problem while blaming a not well-defined entity. Those who question the one-sided narrative are castigated, labelled as criminals or “conspiracy theorists,” or their research is called “fake news.”

The masses watch lots of television, read the news online from government-approved sites, and use social media frequently; on average, Americans watch 77 days of non-stop television every year; in Australia that figure is around 38 days.3,4 Being subjected to months of intense propaganda, it is no surprise that the masses quickly adopt the mainstream line of thinking as if it was their own. It is inescapable that most of the thoughts that people have are not their own. These are ideas and constructs inserted into their consciousness via television, social media, and popular choice entertainment. When the masses are programmed sufficiently, they themselves demand steps be taken to curtail possible future instances of the problem. At this point, the final step of the PRS protocol is unleashed.

C. Those who orchestrated the initial major event propose and implement a solution. The solution invariably curtails freedoms for the masses while benefitting the elite and expanding the powers of governments.

Mainstream Media Subversion

The PRS formula is not workable unless the MSM is almost entirely subverted and subdued. Due to the brevity of this article, we shall refrain from explaining the dynamics, but provide one palpable example to illustrate that virtually all major mainstream media outlets are controlled by outside forces. Of course, it may be interjected that this is old news and should not surprise anyone. For example, the Church Committee, a US Senate select committee formed in 1975 to investigate abuses by the CIA and other alphabet agencies, concluded:

“The CIA currently maintains a network of several hundred foreign individuals around the world who provide intelligence for the CIA and at times attempt to influence opinion through the use of covert propaganda. These individuals provide the CIA with direct access to a large number of newspapers and periodicals, scores of press services and news agencies, radio and television stations, commercial book publishers, and other foreign media outlets.”5

In 1956, the US government launched the Counter Intelligence Program (COINTELPRO). COINTELPRO was aimed at shaping public discourse through surveilling, assassinating, infiltrating, discrediting, and disrupting dissidents and a long list of organisations.6 Officially, however, the CIA’s media influence and COINTELPRO ended in the 1970s. However, this is not the case.

Author, journalist and publisher Tommy Hansen explained during a talk on the “Deep State” how a newspaper is created. First, the back pages are created, but the front page remains blank until the finals hours before printing and publication lest a sensational story emerges. Hansen notes that on 8 June 2015, dozens of newspapers across Europe and the US printed virtually the same story with the exact same picture on their front page. He concludes that it is “physically impossible”7 for numerous newspapers, independent of each other, and at the same time to decide on the same story with the exact same picture. Hansen notes that newspapers “do absolutely not share their front-page news with each other,” and concludes that the “observed uniformity” is what makes people discuss the same stories at the same time, regardless of geography.8 (see newspapers below)

On 8 June 2015, numerous independent newspapers across the globe featured the same picture and story on their front page about G7 leaders having agreed to phase out fossil fuels. Tommy Hansen concludes: “It is physically impossible that it can be independent decisions… and that’s where you have to start the hunt for the Deep State.”

The one-sided media response to the false flag attack of 9/11 is also clear evidence of mainstream media subversion. For instance, there was a complete MSM blackout of the fact that independent scientists had published a peer-reviewed paper on their findings of unreacted military nano-thermite in dust samples from the collapses of World Trade Center 1, 2, and 7.9 In this regard, contrast the non-stop live coverage of the coronavirus deaths with the total MSM blackout of the following selected atrocities:

The 1942-1945 Bengali Holocaust (6-7 million Indians killed under the British with Australian complicity).10

The ongoing Australian Aboriginal genocide that since 1788 has been associated with about 2 million indigenous Australians deaths from violence or from imposed disease and deprivation.11

From 2001-2014, the US-Alliance’s invasion of Afghanistan resulted in 7.2 million Afghan deaths from either violence or from war-imposed deprivation.12

Governments and the MSM have also completed ignored the Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust (44,000 people die from deprivation every day in the developing world).13

The world’s foremost expert on avoidable mortality and holocausts, Australian scientist Dr Gideon Polya, has shown that from 2001 to 2015, the post-9/11 US War on Terror is associated with 32 million Muslim deaths (5 million from violence; 27 million from deprivation).14

These atrocities are ignored by MSM journalists, governments, and “influencers,” as putting a stop to them or ensuring accountability runs contrary to elitist interests. The massive coverage of the coronavirus tells us that this crisis lines up with their plans for humanity.

COVID-19 in Regard to PRS

In this section, we will take a closer look at the coronavirus pandemic in regard to the PRS mass mind control formula.

A. According to the official narrative, the first case of a person infected with a coronavirus took place on 17 November 2019.15 The spread of the virus was quickly defined by governments as a major global threat to humanity and touted to be something health authorities were unprepared for.

B. The media response was unparalleled to the point of surpassing the storm of propaganda following the false flag attack of 9/11 and even the massive campaign of deception leading up to the Iraq war. Nearly every mainstream media outlet, regardless of its target audience or niche interest, switched to non-stop coverage of the coronavirus pandemic to the point of complete saturation. With popular choice entertainment avenues eliminated, the result has been a concentrated exposure to propaganda, never seen before.

It is manifest that the reportage is not contextual and constructive but rather intended to terrorise the masses. For example, death toll updates are shown in innumerable places, documentaries related to the Spanish Flu that killed an estimated 20-50 million people are shown across the globe. A few examples from newspapers headlines report that the coronavirus “could infect 60% of global population if unchecked”16 and “kill 1 in 100 of those infected – around 50 million people,”17 “Competition for supplies sharpening as pandemic worsens,”18 “Death rate soars in New Orleans coronavirus ‘disaster’ that could define city for generations,”19 “Coronavirus will infect 2.5 billion people, kill 53 million by March, AI predicts,”20 etc.

This reporting has resulted in widespread panic and suffering, hoarding of food and supplies, and has importantly dissolved social cohesion while making people increasingly more dependent upon government.

Importantly, the mortality data, which has been central in panicking and terrorising the masses, is almost never put into context. For reference, an overall mortality rate can be calculated via this simple formula:

First, deaths attributed to COVID-19 are determined based on two criteria: 1. The person is COVID-19 positive; note that no test is entirely accurate, and there will always be false positives and false negatives. 2. The person dies within 30 days of the diagnosis (initially the threshold was 60 days).21 Without an autopsy, we do not know the exact cause of death, which could have been the result of other complications. This becomes all the more plausible when we consider that the majority of those who tested have pre-existing health issues like high blood pressure and heart problems. This flawed methodology is analogous to a pathologist who ascribes a conclusion of “suicide” to every instance of a person found dead with a gun in their hand or lying next to the body.

Second, the number of confirmed cases is crucial in calculating an accurate mortality rate. Thus, if people who report severe symptoms are those who are primarily tested, it will result in an alarmingly high mortality rate as they are much more likely to die. If mass testing takes place, which includes people with no symptoms or with mild symptoms, the mortality rate will go down.

As of this writing [April 2020], Germany has an official COVID-19 related mortality rate of 1.58% while it is 12.32% in Italy. The 779.7% difference is likely ascribable to differences in testing. This becomes even clearer when we consider a report by Italy’s health officials that revealed “more than 99% of coronavirus patients who died in Italy suffered from other, pre-existing health issues.”22,23 Of the dead, 75% had high blood pressure, 35% had diabetes, and 33% had heart disease. The average age of the deceased was 79.5. One way to measure the impact of the coronavirus is to examine the death rate in Italy at the end of 2020 and compare it with previous years. Since 2002, the highest recorded death rate is 10.7 deaths per 1000 inhabitants.24

There are indications that the mortality rate for COVID-19 eventually will reach a relatively low level as more testing is completed. A study published in the Lancet by Dr Verity and coworkers found that the “estimated infection fatality ratio for China was 0.66%.”25 In comparison, seasonal flu kills about 0.1% of those who become infected. The study also found that the mortality rate for COVID-19 increases with age: Only 0.0016% of 0 to 9-year-olds will die from an infection; 1% of people under 30 are likely to be hospitalised from an infection, but one in five of those over the age of 80 are likely to require hospitalisation if infected with the virus.26

Government advisor and epidemiologist Dr Neil Ferguson was initially instrumental in spreading panic when he reasoned that the UK government should impose an 18-month quarantine. Dr Ferguson had been in charge of a modelling study by Imperial College that concluded COVID-19 could result in as many as 510,000 deaths in Britain and up to 2.2 million deaths in the US.27 However, on 25 March 2020, it was reported that he had revised his initial estimate, and he now assessed that “UK deaths from the disease are now unlikely to exceed 20,000” and “could be much lower.”28 Around 17,000 people die from seasonal flu every year in England.

The conclusion is that mortality data has been used deceptively in an effort to terrorise and cause panic.

C. Under the pretext of the coronavirus and via an unprecedented terrorist/propaganda operation, governments have successfully conducted the largest human experiment in history.29 The consequences are staggering and will become more tangible over the next months and years.

With the stroke of a pen, governments have (not the virus) reduced humans to mere sheep and cattle: billions have been forced into house arrest or confinement, non-essential businesses closed, and millions of people lost their livelihood in an instant. The ability to move and travel freely was eliminated, the global economy took a nosedive resulting in untold suffering in first-world and, in particular, third-world countries. Additionally, dystopian and extremely intrusive spyware is being rolled out to track and monitor citizens (but not government officials).30

For years, one of the top priorities of the elite has been outlawing “fake news.” The Orwellian concept of fake news concerns anything that threatens the interests of centralised power, but not, for example, the lies about Washington’s wars, “weapons of mass destruction,” “Iranian nukes,” “Assad’s use of chemical weapons,” etc. By exploiting the coronavirus pandemic, totalitarian laws were quickly proposed and enacted across the world with a high degree of coordination and with very little variability. In several countries, it is now a crime to spread fake news. In Zimbabwe, “people who peddle information deemed false by the government face up to 20 years in prison, a hefty fine or both.”31 In Thailand, the government warned that “anybody joking about the virus could face up to five years prison time.”32

By carefully observing the techniques used during the corona crisis, it appears the masses are being conditioned to accept totalitarianism as a solution through the covert use of psychological conditioning techniques as used by the military. When new recruits are drafted into the military, part of their training is to be ‘broken down’ via intrusive physical and psychological processes. The training involves confinement and suppression, control and conformity, deindividuation, stress and punishment, etc. By means of these processes, the personality and character of recruits are reshaped such that they, for example, will obey orders from superiors at all times.

In regard to the coronavirus, the masses have been terrified, suppressed, isolated, subdued, impoverished, and demoralised. It appears that the goal is reshaping and resocialising the masses to prepare them for massive changes, such as a one world digital dictatorship (see my article ‘One World Digital Dictatorship’ in New Dawn 179 and the second part in New Dawn 180).

Chemical Warfare against Own Populations

The question remains if COVID-19 could have been unleashed on purpose. There are no definitive answers at this point, but it is worthwhile to briefly examine the willingness of governments to poison their own citizens with biological weapons.

The Independent, one of UK’s largest newspapers, reported in 2015 that “the British Government” had “subjected thousands of people to chemical and biological warfare trials during [the] Cold War.”33 The MSM is eager not to report on important matters, but in the rare instance where they do, the information is not put in its proper context and is usually “forgotten” thereafter, just like this article that did not have any noteworthy impact.

According to the article, “the British Government used the general public as unwitting biological and chemical warfare guinea pigs on a much greater scale than previously thought, according to new historical research.”34 With certainty, we know that the British government authorised a total of 4,600kg of zinc cadmium sulphide (ZnCdS) to be dispersed upon unwitting people from ships, aircraft, and trucks between 1953 and 1964.

The US is not any better. In 1957, Operation Large Area Coverage was commenced during which ZnCdS was dispersed over the majority of the US, but also parts of Canada and Mexico. Evidence suggests that the ZnCdS was probably mixed with radioactive particles.35 Zinc cadmium sulphide is a neurotoxin that affects the brain, kidneys, bones, and respiratory tract, and may result in osteoporosis and chronic inflammation of the respiratory tract, among other ailments. Cadmium compounds are probable human carcinogens.

The hazardous and lethal biological and chemical weapons program did not end with ZnCdS. Several other deadly nerve agents were used in human trials affecting millions of unsuspecting citizens. The UK government even authorised the use of g-series nerve agents in southern Nigeria.36 First developed by the Nazis, g-series nerve agents, such as the extremely toxic Sarin gas which is considered a weapon of mass destruction, are likely to cause death in horrific ways or result in long-term neurological damage and psychiatric disorders.

Perhaps the most dangerous experiment – which could have initiated a pandemic of biblical proportions – involved spreading a cloud of Yersinia pestis off the west coast of Scotland in 1952. A fishing vessel passed right through the cloud of bacteria, and if the wind had changed, it could have devastated those living on the Isle of Lewis.37 Yersinia pestis was the bacteria that caused the Black Death, which killed an estimated 60% of Europe’s population.

Professor Francis Boyle is one of the world’s foremost experts on biological warfare. In the 1980s, he drafted the US Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989. President George H.W. Bush signed it into law in 1990. According to a recent interview with Dr Boyle, the US has spent “somewhere in the area of $100 billion” on offensive biological warfare between 2001 and 2015.38 It has been estimated that 13,000 “death scientists” in 400 laboratories in the US and abroad are actively engaged in developing “new strains of offensive killer germs that will be resistant to vaccines.”39 As an example, Dr Boyle mentions the work of Dr Yoshihiro Kawaoka and coworkers who “found a way to increase the toxicity of the flu virus by 200 times.”40 The CV of Dr Kawaoka also boasts of having “resurrected the genocidal Spanish Flu virus for the Pentagon for offensive biowarfare purposes.”41

Professor Francis Boyle, one of the world’s foremost experts on biological warfare.

Dr Boyle also points to budgetary allocations as clear evidence for the real priority of the US government. In 2006, Congress allocated $120 million to fight flu, which killed an estimated 36,000 Americans, but spent $1.76 billion on “biodefense.” The priority is not “the promotion of the public health of American citizens but rather to further develop the US offensive biowarfare industry that will someday ‘blowback’ upon the American people with a catastrophic pandemic.”42

Furthermore, the Pentagon and the CIA are “ready, willing, and able to launch biowarfare when it suits their interests… They have a super-weapons-grade anthrax that they already used against us in October, 2001.”43 Dr Boyle also revealed that the Ebola outbreaks leaked either accidentally or on purpose from bio-warfare laboratories set up by the USA on the west coast of Africa.

He also revealed: “I have absolute proof from a Pentagon document that the Centers for Disease Control were doing bio-warfare work for the Pentagon in Sierra Leone, the heart of the outbreak, as early as 1988… In addition, the US government made sure that Liberia, a former colony of the USA, never became a party to the Biological Weapons Convention, so they were able to do bio-warfare work over there… These labs are there in my opinion to do bio-warfare work for different agencies of the US government. Indeed, many of them were set up by USAID. And everyone knows that USAID is penetrated all up and down by the CIA and the CIA has been involved in bio-warfare work as well.”44

In 2020, Dr Boyle stated there is clear evidence that COVID-19 is an artificially created bioweapon that most likely leaked out of the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory, the only lab in China equipped to handle deadly coronaviruses.45

Consider the possibility that numerous military men, government scientists, and politicians across countries conspired to unleash deadly chemical and biological weapons upon millions of their citizens. Governments assure us they are not using deadly nerve agents or chemical weapons upon their populations, but how do we really know? What will we know in decades from now? Did COVID-19 simply leak by accident from a Level 4 bio lab? Was it intentionally let loose in Wuhan by foreign agents? Or was it purely natural processes that caused it?

