New Dawn 159 (November-December 2016)

|
Cleverman: The Paranormal Powers of the First Australians
|Bruce Stringer explores the mysterious and secretive world of the Aboriginal shaman – the Cleverman.
|
The Battle for Your Mind
|Could the information war waged by the West against Russia erupt into a hot war? Patrick Henningsen investigates the latest wave of anti-Russia hysteria.
|
The Lies of Our Times
|Never before have lies been so naked and so bold, writes Patrick Henningsen.
|
Manipulating the Mass Mind & Attention
|Fred Dodson outlines three levels of mass-reality-creation by the mainstream media, and how you can avoid becoming a victim of this manipulation.
|
Reflections on the 2016 World Wide Wake Up Tour
|An exclusive message to our readers from British author & activist David Icke.
|
Natalie Sudman: Prophet of Another Reality
|Richard Smoley examines the extraordinary, unusual Near-Death Experience of Natalie Sudman, whose vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in Iraq.
|
How Does Distant Healing Work?
|Doctor of oriental and bioenergetic medicine, Nicholas Corrin, reveals the complex and deep truth about the power to heal.
|
Awaken in the Dream
|Greg Moffitt discusses with Dr. Rory Mac Sweeney the science of lucid dreaming, when the sleeper attains waking-state abilities within a dream.
|
Messages in the Movies (Part 2)
|Robert Guffey continues his review of films in the subgenre of “Gnostic cinema.”
|
Secret Science of Sacred Geometry (Part 3)
|Alan Glassman concludes his series with further analysis of the Law of Octaves and the numbers 8 & 9.
..
|
The Pursuit of Presence by Dr. Synthia Andrews, ND
Ocular Transmission & Sun Gazing by Paul V. Young
Getting the Most Out of Your Food by Sandy Brightman
Health Briefs