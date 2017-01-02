New Dawn 160 (January-February 2017)

CONTENTS
|
Trump Apocalypse: The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly
|Adrian Salbuchi analyses the US election, focusing on three key tests to determine if Trump is the real deal.
|
Donald Trump & the Shadow Government
|Mehmet Sabeheddin looks at the roots of the plan for a New World Order and the likelihood that ‘Deep State’ operatives are moving to control Trump.
|
Divide & Rule: Gotcha Where We Want You
|Does anyone think recent world-changing events happened by accident or chance?, asks British writer & activist David Icke.
|
Out of Australia: Aborigines & the Dawn of Humanity
|Modern humans emerged from Australia, not Africa, write Steven & Evan Strong, and history books have got it wrong about the origins of civilisation.
|
Incarnating into Virtual Reality
|Can you tell the difference between the real world and artificial digitally created environments? In the future, warns Fred Dodson, it might not be so easy…
|
Are We Humans Terminally Insane or Just Waking Up?
|A contagious psychospiritual disease of the soul infects humanity. Paul Levy exposes the mind-virus that Native Americans call “wetiko.”
|
The Next Big Bang: Human Consciousness & the Universe’s Ultimate Secret
|The spiritual implications of the quantum scientific revolution, writes Jim Stempel, are yet to be felt.
|
Rainbow Body: The Untold Story of How the Western Chakra System Came To Be
|Kurt Leland looks at the fascinating history of this central New Age concept.
|
Messages in the Movies (Part 3)
|Robert Guffey concludes his review of films in the subgenre of “Gnostic cinema.”
..
|
Be Your Own Health Detective by Sandy Brightman
The Case for Medical Marijuana in Australia by Daniel Reid
Medical Marijuana in Australia Likely a “Cut Throat Industry” by Jason Jeffrey
Health Briefs