New Dawn 161 (March-April 2017)

CONTENTS
Fake News: Why the Mainstream Media Lies
Patrick Henningsen looks at the history of mainstream media lies and what’s really behind fake news.

Greatest Fake News of All-Time
For decades, explains Patrick Henningsen, the government-media complex has been waging information warfare against the public.

The Assassination of Donald J. Trump
David Thrussell puts a spotlight on the dark secret at the heart of America’s Deep State and asks: are they planning the next hit?

Is Donald Trump America’s ‘Positive-Thinking’ President?
American author James Wasserman talks to New Dawn about the influence of Norman Vincent Peale and his message of ‘positive thinking’ on Donald Trump.

Trump & Crowley
James Wasserman explores the magickal connection between Aleister Crowley’s teaching of Thelema and America’s new president.

The Dark Side of Aquarius
Upheaval, Revolution & Mind Control in the Transition Between Ages. Jason Jeffrey presents an astrological perspective on why there’s so much chaos in today’s world.

Spiritual Powers & Teachings of Precious Stones
Nicholas Pearson outlines the relationship between the mineral kingdom and humankind.

Poisoned Fields
Brett Lothian investigates the pesticide Glyphosate and what it is doing to us.

A Link in the Golden Chain
Paul V Young on the life and times of Vyvyan Deacon, one of Australia’s early teachers of metaphysics.

The Other Side of ‘Mind-Power’
Mehmet Sabeheddin on how an early experience with ‘mind-power’ impacted the life of the famous British author and occultist Dion Fortune.

Unity: The Remarkable Story of Charles & Myrtle Fillmore
Australian academic & writer Walter Mason recounts the origins of one of America’s most significant ‘New Thought’ movements.

MBS Supplement

Near Death Experiences: Heaven or Hell? by Tiamara

The Key to Immortal Consciousness: The 82 Commandments of Reyna d’Assia by Jason Jeffrey

Did You Ever Meet the Human Wet Blanket? by William Walker Atkinson

Health Briefs

World Watch
Reviews
Order From New Dawn
