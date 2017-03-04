New Dawn 161 (March-April 2017)

CONTENTS
Fake News: Why the Mainstream Media Lies
|Patrick Henningsen looks at the history of mainstream media lies and what’s really behind fake news.
Greatest Fake News of All-Time
|For decades, explains Patrick Henningsen, the government-media complex has been waging information warfare against the public.
The Assassination of Donald J. Trump
|David Thrussell puts a spotlight on the dark secret at the heart of America’s Deep State and asks: are they planning the next hit?
Is Donald Trump America’s ‘Positive-Thinking’ President?
|American author James Wasserman talks to New Dawn about the influence of Norman Vincent Peale and his message of ‘positive thinking’ on Donald Trump.
Trump & Crowley
|James Wasserman explores the magickal connection between Aleister Crowley’s teaching of Thelema and America’s new president.
The Dark Side of Aquarius
|Upheaval, Revolution & Mind Control in the Transition Between Ages. Jason Jeffrey presents an astrological perspective on why there’s so much chaos in today’s world.
Spiritual Powers & Teachings of Precious Stones
|Nicholas Pearson outlines the relationship between the mineral kingdom and humankind.
Poisoned Fields
|Brett Lothian investigates the pesticide Glyphosate and what it is doing to us.
A Link in the Golden Chain
|Paul V Young on the life and times of Vyvyan Deacon, one of Australia’s early teachers of metaphysics.
The Other Side of ‘Mind-Power’
|Mehmet Sabeheddin on how an early experience with ‘mind-power’ impacted the life of the famous British author and occultist Dion Fortune.
Unity: The Remarkable Story of Charles & Myrtle Fillmore
|Australian academic & writer Walter Mason recounts the origins of one of America’s most significant ‘New Thought’ movements.
Near Death Experiences: Heaven or Hell? by Tiamara
The Key to Immortal Consciousness: The 82 Commandments of Reyna d’Assia by Jason Jeffrey
Did You Ever Meet the Human Wet Blanket? by William Walker Atkinson
Health Briefs