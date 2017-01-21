Who Are The Controllers?

By

By MEES BAAIJEN

In the West, we’ve all been spoon fed the idea that we are free citizens of sovereign countries, where our democratically elected governments rule according to the peoples’ wishes. If that’s not achieved, it’s usually explained as being due to misfortunes such as crises, security threats or wars, or the stupidity of our governments. The few people that doubt these explanations, or even suspect hidden hands behind the occurrences of our time or the official narrative of our history, are easily dismissed as conspiracy nuts.

Our Rulers in Ancient Times

For sure, there were no hidden hands when humanity was in its “pre-history,” predating our “real history” as seen by most. For about 200,000 years our ancestors lived in small nomadic communities, sharing the food obtained by hunting and gathering. Problems, plans and rules were settled in probably long discussions, where the opinions were usually harmonised until a consensus was reached. Our pre-historic world was ruled by highly sovereign people.

Things started to change about 10,000 years ago with the revolutionary innovations of crop and livestock farming. Many communities became sedentary and small villages grew bigger. The makers of tools, clothes, pottery or art had to barter with the people producing food. At some point, money such as shells or clay tablets came in as a handy substitute for bartering. Then silver and gold coins appeared, and inevitably, some people became poorer and others richer. Next, people with a surplus started to lend their money to people in need of it. At times as a favour, but usually against interest.

It was then discovered that even a small percentage of interest applied over a few years would quickly double a debt, e.g. 10% over seven years. Thus, the treacherous power of usury revealed itself, capable of destroying the fabric of any egalitarian society. The ancient knowledge of the wreckage caused by usury led to its prohibition in the three Abrahamic religions: Christianity, Islam and Judaism. Today, it’s still forbidden in Islam.

Through usury, the first bankers of Babylon became so wealthy and powerful that they controlled kings and priests. Commercial laws were drawn up that protected the elite and even gave them the right to treat conquered people as a commodity: Big Slavery, in multi-colour, became a key business. After the fall of Babylon, other empires like the Persian, the Phoenician and the Roman came and went. In all, the question “who rules the world” was easy to answer.

Fast Forward to the Middle Ages

In the Middle Ages, Europe was overtly ruled by a landed aristocracy that kept rural people in feudal serfdom, obliging them to deliver part of their harvest in exchange for protection. The dominating religion was Catholicism, which forbade usury. Yet, there was a high demand for money lending, and only Jews were permitted to do so (however, they were religiously forbidden to lend money to other Jews). They were among the few people skilled in writing and accounting, and through their networks large amounts of money could be lent to high-placed debtors. Lending was a very lucrative business, but also risky as guarantees were often feeble. Taxing of subordinates was commonly used to solve the problem. This unpopular task was often left to the lenders, and such tax-farming activities caused them to be hated by the people. After earlier expulsions elsewhere, the Inquisition threw the Jews out of Spain in 1492 and out of Portugal in 1496. Because of their capital and international networks, they were welcomed in Holland and Venice.

In the early 1600s, Holland was a rising star, while Venice – the richest, oldest and probably most perfidious European empire – was struggling to recover from an extermination attempt by the Cambrai league of European forces. Using a new shipping route around Africa, the Portuguese were taking over part of their lucrative Asia trade. Besides, Venice was not well located for business with the newly discovered and already booming (via stolen gold and silver) Americas. Hence, an endeavour was started to develop a new and larger empire, with safer and better located bases on the Atlantic coast in Holland and England. These Protestant lands were usury-friendly, and thus promising grounds for the development of a novel, less risky lending system. The participants were the ambitious Giovani faction of Venetian oligarchs (as empire specialists), rich Sephardic Jews expelled from Spain and Portugal (as financial specialists), and opportunistic Anglo-Dutch Protestant nobility and aristocracy (as puppets and profiteers).

The ground for this tripartite project had been prepared from the early 1500s when the Venetian oligarchy’s divide-and-rule policy supported the Protestant revolution in Northern Europe.1 Venice also aided the new Protestant Dutch Republic in its long struggle with Catholic Spain (1568–1648), and later had a heavy hand in the instigation of the disastrous 30-year war between European Protestants and Catholics (1618–48).2

Venetian and Sephardic capital and knowledge was an important driver behind the British and Dutch East India companies (established around 1600), with Venetian banking experience transferred to the Dutch Venice as the Bank of Amsterdam (1609). Stock of these and other companies was traded at the Amsterdam and London stock exchanges. Amsterdam even offered call and put options, which led to the tremendous collapse of the Tulip bubble in 1637. With a little Sephardic-Venetian help, the tiny Dutch Republic was catapulted into global empire and its Golden Century. In the meantime, Britain was being prepared for its future role as a much greater and safer base. Both countries took over the Venetian trade in slaves, silver and gold bullion, and drugs, and were also active in piracy and the colonisation of faraway lands – yes, to spread Christianity, no moral dilemmas here!

Later, in the 17th century, Venetian-Sephardic sponsoring enabled the take-over of Britain by Oliver Cromwell. They also financially backed an expensive invasion army led by Dutch puppet William III of Orange that led to the overthrow of King James II of England, known to history as the 1688 Glorious Revolution. Six years later, the Bank of England was established as a private bank with a monopoly on the emission of money as interest-bearing debt. Very quickly, the war-eager William got the State highly indebted to the new bank. At the same time, tax laws were installed to guarantee repayment by the State and eliminate risk for the bankers. Of course, the State could have produced its own money without having to pay any interest or taxing its people, but that was clearly not part of the deal made by corrupt governors. The outcome was the heavy but hidden golden crown on the tripartite endeavour that had started almost two centuries before. The bankers were the new rulers of the world, but for the first time in history they were invisible to the people: hereafter, usury was extended covertly and gradually to all citizens, including to those without bank loans.

Aided by Dutch finance capital, Britain soon became the dominant world power, and the channel for widespread international usury systems, both overt and covert. The only exception were some Muslim countries (one reason why they are being destroyed since 9/11). The great deceptive and controlling power of the money masters behind the scenes is best illustrated by the incredible fact that until very recently, almost nobody ever questioned this system: neither economists, governments or investigative journalists, nor political parties, not even die-hard socialists or Marxists!

If you appreciate this article, please consider a digital subscription to New Dawn.

Project for a New World Order (NWO)

During the 19th century, one family became the controller of finance capitalism, both overtly in the British Empire and Europe, and covertly in the USA via their fronts, the Morgan and Kuhn-Loeb banks. From their headquarters in The City of London, the Rothschilds accumulated probably half of the world’s wealth, not only via hidden usury, but also from open usury on loans to kings, countries and corporations. It was only a matter of time before the Rothschild banking family teamed up with the American Rockefellers and their Big Oil companies.5

In the early 20th century, the Rothschilds, Rockefellers and their global corporations and networks were more powerful than any country on earth. According to then US President Woodrow Wilson: “Some of the biggest men in the United States are afraid of something. They know there is a power somewhere, so organised, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.” That power bribed politicians (including Wilson and subsequent US presidents), infiltrated opposition and media, corrupted governments, and hijacked science. To join their games, you had to sell your soul to the devil, and suddenly doors or markets opened, careers or stocks soared, and you made loads of money!

Moreover, banker shrewdness got most of the dirty work done through subordinates and the raw power of money: empires, their armies and secret services; the mafia; the military and industry; and even idealistic or revolutionary movements. And it even worked on the small people, as our decisions often favour money and not life. These elites financed wars and political assassination, often manufacturing events (i.e. false flags attacks) to provoke conflict in their favour. This power was utilised extensively last century – over 140 million deaths – as part of a strategy to guarantee their position at the top.

The step-by-step multi-generation NWO project has been masterly outlined by Richard K. Moore in his article A Brief History of the New World Order.

“WWI was the epochal event that began an identifiable program toward a new world order, a single global hierarchy… under the control of elite financiers… Britain was no longer the obvious choice, as the base for a global power grab. So the decision was made to shift hegemony from London to Washington… WWI was the making of America, as a world power… While Europeans and Brits were being slaughtered in their millions, Americans were experiencing boom times, leading into its golden age of the roaring 1920s… allies were encumbered by astronomical debt to the American Treasury and to the banking elite…

“We could say that America won WWI, and all of Europe lost – and lost big. The Europeans were bound to pay America huge sums for the privilege of having devastated one another… Britain had won the battle for Europe, for a while; America had won the battle for strongest nation, for a longer while – but it was the banking elite who won the war – for discretionary power over the future course of world affairs.”6

The once secret story of the staging of WWI is told in Hidden History: The Secret Origins of the First World War by Jim Macgregor and Gerry Doherty.7 A secret elite of the British empire prepared the operation. Should the Sarajevo trigger have failed, a backup scenario was in place – the sudden discovery of German weapons they’d smuggled to Ireland. The Rothschild and Rockefeller-controlled oil companies could have shut off Germany and its war machine at once, but that never happened. When, in 1915, a food shortage threatened to stop Germany fighting, the banksters quickly guaranteed them a massive supply through the fake Belgium Relief Commission, led by their agent and ‘philanthropist’ Herbert Hoover – later to become US president. Thus, the genocide could go on, resulting in 17 million deaths and 20 million wounded, often severely mutilated.8

Naturally, the Machiavellian banksters “never let a good crisis go to waste.” With the same chutzpah, they helped instigate other important NWO projects under the cover of WWI such as the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia, the League of Nations (precursor for the United Nations) and the Balfour Declaration, the opening move for the Zionist Israel project. After the war, thousands of agents were used in a massive cover-up operation, again directed by Herbert Hoover who filled his new Institution at Stanford University with shiploads of documents from all corners of Europe. In the early 1920s he was involved in another ‘humanitarian effort’ to save the Soviet Union from starvation – while at the same time preserving a future ‘arch enemy’.

After four pointless – for the people – years of war, the Germans were forced to take all blame. At the Versailles ‘Peace’ Conference, the bankers guaranteed debt repayment and the conditions for their next NWO project, WWII. In excerpts from the same article by Richard Moore:

“WWI had been such a successful project that planning began immediately for a grander sequel, another giant step toward a new world order. In the early 1920s, still in the days of the Weimar Republic, a team of Krupp engineers were secretly tasked with a project: come up with designs for a line of military equipment suitable for a war twenty years from now. Thus were conceived the advanced weapons that served the Reich so well when the time came. Even though Germany was destitute, and treaty-bound not to rearm, someone knew, and told Krupp, that all this would change – and within the designated timeframe…. Hitler was a project of the Anglo-American bankers. His charismatic brilliance was noticed early… and immense profits were made by investing in the German rearmament process… [see Conjuring Hitler by Guido Preparata] The WWII project achieved all of its objectives admirably. While having fought only marginally, and suffered negligible casualties – in comparison with the other major combatants – the US emerged with an intact infrastructure, 40% of the world’s wealth and industrial capacity, control of the seven seas, a monopoly on atomic weapons, strategic footholds in the Middle East oil sheikdoms, and general popular acclaim as the heroic champion of democracy. Quite naturally, the world’s eyes turned to Washington for leadership in shaping the postwar world.

“And America was ready with a blueprint. The bankers had selected a committee, from their Council on Foreign Relations, and sent it over to the White House to design the postwar architecture. America was now secured as a hegemonic base of operations, more viable for that role than Britain had been, and it was time to move forward with the next phase of the new-world-order project. Thus were launched, promptly after the war ended, the Bretton Woods globalist institutions – the UN, IMF, and World Bank – the early foundation stones for an eventual one-world government.”

The Power to Turn Truth on Its Head

The banksters’ unimaginable power of deceit turned the truth upside down, making into heroes the very instigators of these destructive wars. How on earth did they manage that? Through control of the mainstream media, science and academia (in particular history and economics), the education system and the entertainment industry. That’s how they shape our perception of the present and the past, and that’s how the majority of people are kept in ignorance of these machinations. When the truth is finally heard, it’s difficult to grasp because the lies are so big, the scope so vast, and the real events of history so different to what we’ve been told. To wake up and accept the truth about the situation, and acknowledge we’ve been duped, most people go through the painful process of cognitive dissonance,9 which is like losing part of your identity.

Today, much disinformation comes via the Internet, false and dead-end paths to keep you distracted and away from the truth: the conspiracy for world domination has variously been linked to the Jesuits, the Jews, the Illuminati, the British, the Zionists, the Nazis, the Freemasons, etc. These groups have indeed been involved but always as pawns and dupes of the banksters. History reveals the banksters hold no loyalty to any race, nation, group or religion. They are their own gods, all others their slaves, either classified as useful fools or useless eaters to be reduced in numbers.

The next enemy project had been long on the waiting list: Islamic extremism! ‘Court’ scientist Samuel Huntington prepared the public with his The Clash of Civilizations, its message spread by more than a hundred think tanks. Then came 9/11, the war on terror, and the erosion of civil rights in all so-called Western democracies. Ever since, under the guise of bringing ‘democracy’ to former dictatorships, the playing field for their New World Order is being levelled by the removal of the last few independent countries.10

What Can We Do?

The future, as designed by the masters of this ‘global plantation’, would look like Huxley’s Brave New World or Orwell’s 1984.11 If we know who rules the world, the big question then becomes: what we can do to protect our already weakened freedoms? My answer is anything that empowers the people and their nations, favours life and not money, and makes us less dependent on the Big Banks and Big Corporations:

Strive for prohibition of war , because wars in modern times are bankster-designed wars.

, because wars in modern times are bankster-designed wars. Return sovereignty to our nations , with proper international relations and leagues for peace and collaboration, as US president John F Kennedy and Gandhi wanted.

, with proper international relations and leagues for peace and collaboration, as US president John F Kennedy and Gandhi wanted. Spread the true story of our world and its wars , which should be included in our education systems, media and the science of history.

, which should be included in our education systems, media and the science of history. Less corporate and bank control : no cashless societies or predatory corporate trade agreements like TPP or TTIP (these are about “power” not trade). 12 Stop projects to give all poor people in developing countries a bank account or a microcredit. Get out of debt to banks as soon as possible, also an important safety measure in a troubled future.

: no cashless societies or predatory corporate trade agreements like TPP or TTIP (these are about “power” not trade). Stop projects to give all poor people in developing countries a bank account or a microcredit. Get out of debt to banks as soon as possible, also an important safety measure in a troubled future. Set up interest-free money systems as proposed by Margrit Kennedy and her successors, e.g. Positive Money, www.positivemoney.org.

as proposed by Margrit Kennedy and her successors, e.g. Positive Money, www.positivemoney.org. Oppose more loss of privacy by SMART-meters, the Internet-of-Things, human microchip implants (RFIDs), laws to increase the surveillance powers of authorities, etc.

by SMART-meters, the Internet-of-Things, human microchip implants (RFIDs), laws to increase the surveillance powers of authorities, etc. Turn off the controlled mainstream media and inform yourself through independent journalists, writers, and magazines.

and inform yourself through independent journalists, writers, and magazines. Go organic and/or grow your own : not only healthy for you and the environment but also independent of Big Agriculture, dangerous GMOs, and oil-derived pesticides and fertilizers. 13

: not only healthy for you and the environment but also independent of Big Agriculture, dangerous GMOs, and oil-derived pesticides and fertilizers. Support local initiatives like renewable energy generation, food markets, health services, and insurance schemes.

like renewable energy generation, food markets, health services, and insurance schemes. Keep a healthy lifestyle and avoid Big Pharma solutions whenever you can.14

A massive wake-up by “we, the people” is urgently required if we are to end this wicked game. Spread the word and engage in peaceful action!

If you appreciate this article, please consider a digital subscription to New Dawn.

Footnotes

Through the handling of Luther by Venetian-trained Spalatin, and by Francesco Zorzi of Venice who advised Henry VIII in England to abolish Catholicism and also bringing novel ship building techniques to England. See also Webster Tarpley’s Against Oligarchism, http://tarpley.net/online-books/against-oligarchy/ According to the Positive Money website www.positivemoney.org, “Positive Money is a movement to democratise money and banking so that it works for society and not against it. Our current financial system has left us with the highest personal debt in history, unaffordable housing, worsening inequality, high unemployment and banks that are subsidised and underwritten with taxpayers’ money. We believe that these problems have a common root: money.” See www.margritkennedy.de and Dr. Margrit Kennedy’s article ‘If money rules the world, who rules money?’ at www.margritkennedy.de/media/art_forum_csr_international_1_2008_28.pdf See James Corbett’s video www.corbettreport.com/how-big-oil-conquered-the-world/ ‘A Brief History of the New World Order’ by Richard K. Moore, www.serendipity.li/capitalism/new_world_order.htm See also their blog www.firstworldwarhiddenhistory.wordpress.com & ‘The Secret Origins of the First World War’ by Gerry Docherty & Jim Macgregor in New Dawn Special Issue Vol 9 No 1. See The Iboga Visions by Jim Macgregor. The dictionary definition of cognitive dissonance: “the state of having inconsistent thoughts, beliefs, or attitudes, especially as relating to behavioural decisions and attitude change.” See Richard Moore’s Full Spectrum Dominance, www.serendipity.li/capitalism/full_spectrum_dominance.htm See also Richard Moore’s The Elite Plan, www.serendipity.li/capitalism/prognosis_2012.htm ‘The Predators Behind the TPP (14 Oct. 2015)’, www.karelvanwolferen.com/49-the-predators-behind-the-tpp-14-oct-2015/ The hijacking of world agriculture is covered in Seeds of Destruction by F. William Engdahl. See Peter Gotzsche’s book Deadly Medicine and Organized Crime and read Eustace Mullins’ Murder by Injection, www.whale.to/x/Murder by Injection.Eustace Mullins.pdf

.

MEES BAAIJEN was born below sea level in the Dutch province of Zeeland. Six months later he survived the great flood of February 1953 together with his parents. Between cows and pastures and birds and canals he developed strong ties with nature. As a veterinary student in the 70s he travelled to Eastern Europe, Turkey, Peru and picked tobacco in Canada. As a veterinarian he worked in Sao Tome y Principe, Holland, Portugal, Mozambique and Costa Rica. In the latter country since 1988, he led the design and development of an integrated information system for dairy farmers, advisors and researchers, which is still leading in the region. As an entrepreneur from 1999 on, he proved that world class cheeses can be made in the tropics. Since his 60th birthday he started to dig deep into the strange case of 9/11. He now works on our true history with several international researchers like Jim MacGregor and Wolfgang Effenberger.

The above article appeared in New Dawn 156 (May-June 2016)

Read this article with its photos & sidebars by downloading

your copy of New Dawn 156 (PDF version) for only US$5.95



© New Dawn Magazine and the respective author.

For our reproduction notice, click here.