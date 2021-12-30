The Depopulation Agenda: Does it Exist?

An agenda doesn’t have to be written on some secret government document to prove it exists.1 Ideology and established assumption, loosely based on facts, is enough to motivate many people to act from a place of good faith or to implement a dark agenda.

“Most of the evil in this world is done by people with good intentions,” quipped the writer T.S. Eliot. Albert Camus, in his 1947 novel The Plague which resurfaced during COVID-19, said something similar: “The evil that is in the world comes out of ignorance, and good intentions may do as much harm as malevolence, if they lack understanding.”

Ask people what they think is the biggest problem facing the world and many will say overpopulation. That’s what we’ve been told for a whole generation and longer. And indeed, the world’s population is set to grow in coming decades but then sharply declines on current trajectories.

The idea of a population problem got its big push with the 1968 publication of The Population Bomb, written by Stanford University Professor Paul R. Ehrlich. It warned of the mass starvation of humans in the 1970s and 1980s due to overpopulation, as well as other major societal upheavals. The book received blanket media coverage and advocated immediate action to limit population growth.

Later, The Population Bomb was discredited because its predictions were wrong. The real problem was how this book changed perceptions about people in the so-called developing world. Although it wasn’t voiced in such terms, the feeling was that something had to be done about all these coloured people breeding up in the Third World. The book essentially offered a veneer of academic credibility to a depopulation agenda that had real consequences.

In the book, Ehrlich argued: “We are going to have to adopt some very tough foreign policy positions… We must use our political power to push other countries into programs which combine agricultural development and population control.”

These worries about unhindered population growth led to the US government taking certain actions on the basis of its notorious 1974 National Security Study Memorandum or NSSM-200. Covert plans were drawn up to reduce population growth in poor countries through birth control and other measures. It is also alleged that war, famine and disease (AIDS) were part of this agenda.

Psychological manipulation is critical because people convince themselves they are saving the world or the earth – ‘good intentions’ – but in fact they are acting within an elite-driven compartmentalised bureaucratic machine on a mission. The general population would turn a blind eye to some tragedies in Third World countries because we all ‘know’ that population growth is out of control (also driven by open and covert racism).

Concerns about overpopulation have continued into the present day, and now we have the phenomenon of the super-rich virtue signalling their concern for the future of humanity and planet earth.

Income inequality across the world is getting worse and recent annual reports issued by Oxfam reveal increasing concentrations of wealth in the hands of a tiny group of billionaires. They hold more wealth than many countries and can make things happen with their extreme wealth, influencing government policy (one example is George Soros who has donated $32 billion to various causes in recent years).

Billionaires often conspire in business forums to figure out ways to increase profit, but they seldom get together for ostensibly ‘good’ causes. In 2009 an elite of billionaire philanthropists met in New York City. Normally such meetings are top secret, but this was different – the cause of their coming together was seen as ‘positive’: how to deal with overpopulation.

Dubbed ‘The Good Club’, its members included billionaires Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, David Rockefeller (1915–2017), Eli Broad, George Soros, Ted Turner, Oprah Winfrey, and Michael Bloomberg. According to an article in The Sunday Times of London, headlined “Billionaire Club in Bid to Curb World Population,” the elite gathering took “their cue from [Bill] Gates,” and “they all agreed that overpopulation” was the “umbrella cause” that should subsume all other concerns.

The central theme and purpose of The Good Club meeting was the priority concern posed by Bill Gates, namely, how to advance more effectively birth control and global population reduction. In the talks, a consensus reportedly emerged that they would “back a strategy in which population growth would be tackled as a potentially disastrous environmental, social and industrial threat.”2

So here we have a group of people who are not experts in fields of the humanities, biology or genetics (but very good at business) making important decisions affecting billions of people’s lives. You don’t get to the top of the capitalist business tree by being a nice person. Ruthlessness comes with the territory – some might add psychopathy into that mix.

Like the rest of us, none of these rich people are immune from believing the general consensus on overpopulation, and the Malthusian proposition that catastrophe occurs when population growth outpaces agricultural production. And you will not find any honest appraisal of their true beliefs because the billionaire class control most mainstream media. So it is interesting to read the thoughts of a former advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, and member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Sergey Glazyev, who recently said that among the Western ruling elites, “primitive Malthusian ideas still prevail, one constantly hears there are too many humans, that the planet, they say, cannot survive so many people, and so on.”

The Rockefeller Century

The negative impact of population growth on all of our planetary ecosystems is becoming appallingly evident.

– David Rockefeller (1915–2017)

Before moving back to the present, we make a brief detour to the past which might inform us of the direction we are heading in the future.

When, in 2017, David Rockefeller, the de facto Patriarch of the American establishment, died at age 101, he was showered with praise for his philanthropy and life’s work.

At the time, a leading analyst of international geopolitics and economics, F. William Engdahl, offered his “more honest picture” of Rockefeller – a hidden history – reproduced at length here:

In 1939, along with his four brothers – Nelson, John D. III, Laurance and Winthrop – David Rockefeller and their Rockefeller Foundation financed the top-secret War & Peace Studies at the New York Council on Foreign Relations, the most influential private US foreign policy think-tank which also was controlled by the Rockefellers. A collection of American academics gathered even before the outbreak of World War II to plan a postwar world empire, what Time-Life insider Henry Luce later called The American Century. They made a blueprint for taking over a global empire from the bankrupt British, but carefully decided to call it not an empire. Rather they called it “spreading democracy, freedom, the American way of free enterprise.” Their project looked at the geopolitical map of the world and planned how the USA would replace the British Empire as de facto the dominant empire. The creation of the United Nations was a key part. The Rockefeller brothers donated the land in Manhattan for the UN Headquarters (and in the process made billions in the increased prices of the adjoining real estate that they also owned). This is the Rockefeller “philanthropy” method. Every grant donated is calculated to increase family wealth and power. After the war, David Rockefeller dominated US foreign policy and the countless wars in Africa, Latin America, Asia. The Rockefeller faction created the Cold War against the Soviet Union, and NATO in order to keep a reviving Western Europe under American vassal status…. If philanthropy should be motivated by love of our fellow man, the grants of the Rockefeller Foundation are not. Take medical research. During the period until 1939 and the War, the Rockefeller Foundation financed biological research at the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute in Berlin. It was Nazi eugenics – how to breed a superior race and how to kill off or sterilise those they deemed “inferior.” Rockefeller financed Nazi eugenics. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil also violated US law to secretly supply the Nazi Air Force with scarce fuel during the War. After the war, the Rockefeller brothers arranged for leading Nazi scientists involved in ghastly human experiments to be brought to the USA and Canada under sanitised identities to continue their eugenics research. Many worked in the CIA top-secret MK-Ultra project. In the 1950s the Rockefeller brothers founded the Population Council to advance eugenics, disguised as population research into birth control. The Rockefeller brothers were responsible in the 1970s for a US Government Top Secret project directed by Rockefeller National Security Adviser Kissinger, NSSM-200 titled, “Implications of Worldwide Population Growth for US Security and Overseas Interests.” It argued high population growth in developing nations with strategic raw materials like oil or minerals were a US “national security threat” as more population demands national economic growth, using those resources internally. NSSM-200 made developing world population reduction programs a precondition of US aid. In the 1970s the Rockefeller Foundation also financed together with WHO development of a special tetanus vaccine that limited population by making a woman incapable of maintaining a pregnancy, literally going after the human reproductive process itself. If we speak of an unseen, powerful network some call the Deep State, we might say David Rockefeller saw himself as Patriarch of that Deep State. His true acts deserve to be honestly seen for what they were – misanthropic and not philanthropic.

In the course of his research, F. William Engdahl also came across documented evidence that the “Rockefeller Foundation had financed much of the work of Margaret Sanger and her eugenics Planned Parenthood organisation during the 1930s when her ‘Negro Project’ in black Harlem was trying to develop ways to eliminate the black population… The same Rockefeller family in the 1950’s created and financed the enormously influential eugenics work of the John D. Rockefeller III Population Council.”

Engdahl continues: “In June 1952 John D. Rockefeller III convened a secret conference at Williamsburg, Virginia where some thirty of the nation’s most eminent conservationists, public health experts, Planned Parenthood leaders, agriculturalists, demographers and social scientists met. They formed a new group which could act as ‘a coordinating and catalytic agent in the broad field of population.’ John D. Rockefeller III publicly christened The Population Council and announced that he himself would serve as its first president. They organised their vast financial and media resources to spread the myth of over-population that today is blindly accepted by most as scientific truth. They spread the myth that ‘people pollute,’ or as the Rockefeller Foundation’s Alan Gregg preferred to describe growing human populations in the developing world, ‘cancerous growths that demand food.’ Population reduction became the strategic priority, step-wise, of the US Government and then the US-controlled World Bank.

“The mainstream media that has been controlled by Rockefellers and their eugenics-loving very rich and very loveless friends for decades, pumped us full of the myth that the world was a human ‘population bomb’ as the title of a lying book by Paul Ehrlich, The Population Bomb.”3

COVID & Bill Gates

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has made headlines throughout 2020 due to his funding of projects connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also because the whole area of population, vaccines and health interests him.

Speaking to Bill Moyers in 2003, Gates revealed that “one issue that really grabbed me as urgent were issues related to population… reproductive health.”

MOYERS: “But did you come to reproductive issues as an intellectual?” GATES: “When I was growing up, my parents were always involved in various volunteer things. My dad was head of Planned Parenthood. And it was very controversial to be involved with that.”

The reason he said “controversial” was that “population control” and “reproductive health” had been used for half a century as a euphemism for eugenics, the discredited pseudoscience that holds that certain families are fit to be leaders of society by virtue of their superior genes.

Bill Gates, with an estimated net worth today of $112 billion, was born into money. His father William H. Gates, Sr. was a prominent Seattle-area lawyer who co-founded a powerful law and lobbying firm. Speaking on his father’s 90th birthday, Bill admitted “my dad was a large presence, both physically and in terms of his wisdom.” In his 2009 book, Showing Up for Life, William H. Gates, Sr. writes admiringly of the Rockefellers and their influence in the health field: “Every corner we’ve turned in the field of global health, we’ve found that the Rockefellers were already there and had been there for years.”

Dad’s ideas are sure to have rubbed off on his son who, with his wife Melinda, set up the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world’s largest private charitable foundation. What the Rockefellers achieved was surely an inspiration.

After COVID-19 hit, the Gates Foundation made it known it was throwing vast sums of money into a vaccine. Gates soon became the focus of theories that went viral on the internet. In early May, a video circulated that the coronavirus was actually a laboratory-manipulated virus deployed to wreak havoc so that a resulting vaccine could be used for profit. As part of this “Plandemic,” Gates would control these efforts so that a tracking device could be implanted in all vaccines enabling full control over the entire world’s population through 5G networks.

Most of these ‘conspiracy’ theories were amplified by the fact that in October 2019 Gates, through his foundation, co-organised a pandemic simulation exercise. The ‘Event 201’ exercise simulated the outbreak of a novel coronavirus, modelled largely on SARS, with no known vaccines. It was strangely prescient given that COVID-19 appeared on the scene a few months later.

Bill Gates’ push for vaccinations and his ‘concerns’ about population are much discussed in the Black community. Earlier this year, in a widely televised address, the Black American leader, the Honourable Minister Louis Farrakhan, accused Bill Gates of trying to “depopulate the Earth.” Farrakhan warned his “brothers and sisters in Africa, if they come up with a vaccine, be careful. Don’t let them vaccinate you with their history of treachery through vaccines…”

To avoid the pejorative label ‘conspiracy theorist’ which today is used to silence discussions of sensitive topics, we can simply rely on mainstream media sources on the activities of Bill Gates to help us understand this man’s motivations to help ‘save’ humanity.

In his speech to the 64th World Health Assembly on 17 May 2011, Gates said: “And for all 193 member states, you must make vaccines a high priority in your health systems, to ensure that all your children have access to existing vaccines now – and to new vaccines as they become available.”

In his speech to the Long Beach, California TED2010 Conference, Gates declared: “First we got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 per cent.” This is often cited to prove Gates’ hidden agenda – tainted vaccines to kill off millions. (His defenders claim this comment is about vaccines reducing child mortality rates, thereby increasing the chance of a child surviving to adulthood and encouraging parents to have smaller families.)

In June 2020, after Trump cut its funding, the Gates Foundation was set to become the World Health Organization’s top donor. “It would enable a single rich philanthropist to set the global health agenda,” exclaimed Lawrence Gostin, director of WHO’s Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law.

Speaking at the Financial Inclusion Forum, 1 December 2015, Gates said: “And the lack of an ID system is a problem, not just for the payment system, but also for voting and health and education and taxation. And so it’s a wonderful thing to go in and create a broad identification system.”

On transactions: “Once financial flows go underground – where you have lots of legitimate transactions mixed in with the ones you want to track – and once they’re going over a digital system that the US has no connection to, it’s far more difficult to find the transactions that you want to be aware of or that you want to block.” (Bill Gates at the Financial Inclusion Forum)

Speaking about the coronavirus pandemic and his work toward a vaccine, Gates excitedly told CNBC: “We’re gonna have this intermediate period of opening up, and it won’t be normal until we get an amazing vaccine to the entire world.”

Publicly available information suggests that Gates is interested in ‘saving humanity’ by regulating and controlling people’s lives. The same mathematical certainty that Gates found in his computer work can be programmed into the hardware and software of humanity to make us run smoothly – virus-free!

Barbara Oakley of Oakland University refers to a type of behaviour, more prevalent in this age of “strategic philanthropy,” that she terms “pathological altruism.” This is altruism that attempts to promote the welfare of others but instead results in unanticipated harm.4

We can be quite certain Bill goes to sleep each night knowing he’s doing great things for humanity while his bank accounts increase exponentially. From the point of view of us mortals in the firing line of the billionaire masters of the universe, we can’t help but think all these efforts are not about improving the world for humankind but securing the world for their own kind.

Governments and the corporate billionaire class have come up with lots of ways to save humanity by killing large sections of it: wars, economic sanctions, engineered food shortages and disease outbreaks, forced sterilisation, cancers caused by poisoned environments, water and food, and the list goes on.

In answer to the title of this article – yes, a depopulation agenda exists, but it’s tightly sealed away in a bubble of propaganda and obfuscation crafted by highly paid spin doctors who ensure we only hear one message: We do what we do because we love humanity and have your best interests at heart.

