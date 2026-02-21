Introducing the Field of Psychedelic MindMelds

My wife asks, “Can I enter your brain?” We are in the middle of a magic mushroom trip. With a smile and glint in my eye and on the backbone of long-established trust, I respond with a “Yes.” Immediately, my head bowls over. Even though my eyes are open, my vision is filled with complex, swirling rainbow fractals. Her consciousness is in my brain! I am filled with glee and her love. She energetically penetrates my lobes. My wife’s simple thought of ‘entering my brain’ was actioned when I agreed to her request. We were now sharing consciousness in a telepathic mindmeld.

Little has been written on using psychedelics to manifest psi abilities. While shamanic traditions take the skilful use of psychedelic plant medicines to enhance their psi abilities for granted, mainstream Western society is generally oblivious to such possibilities.

There are several possible reasons for this lack of awareness.

First, the illegal status of psychedelics for the past several decades has severely restricted usage, never mind research into psychedelic psi. Second, Western religions and their cultural influences typically identify such explorations of consciousness as demonic or occult, both major taboos. Third, atheists, inculcated by dominant Western cultural materialist beliefs, deny psi abilities are a possibility and are consequently not interested. Underlying this third reason is the arrogance of the industrialised world towards what shamans have shared through the millennia of what they see as the nature of reality and what humans are innately capable of. Fourth, many people fear exploring consciousness, particularly their unconscious, and especially using psychedelics to do so. The remaining balance of folks are more simply unaware of the general potential of psi and psychedelics.

But light is beginning to shine on what is possible when using higher doses of psychedelics like ayahuasca, LSD, and magic mushrooms to purposefully induce psi effects. To help in this effort, I offer insights into the power of thought forms and provide some introductory techniques for attaining psi effects when using psychedelics.

The fields of Out-of-Body and Astral Projection have developed a great depth of knowledge about the power of our thoughts in shaping our experiences in nonordinary states of consciousness. These insights can be applied to psychedelic states. With proper understanding and wisdom, one can cultivate the skilful use of thought to manifest internally projected realities, including psychic powers.

The Out-of-Body and Astral Projection literature tells us how to reprogram our subconscious mind with thoughts to leave the body at will and explore multiple dimensions or planes through either meditative trance states or dream states. When we leave the body and our conscious awareness moves away from the physical body and physical reality, the more our thoughts and emotional states create the reality we inhabit. Thought and emotion become action and form. Think of these elements existing on an energetic continuum, influencing each other and what is experienced when out of the body. As such, unconscious thought and emotion can manifest as chaotic and challenging experiences, but purposeful thought becomes a tool to create one’s reality consciously, including influencing one’s emotional state. Below, I briefly explore the contribution of thought and emotion to out-of-body states.

When out of the body, thought, or mental matter can, consciously and unconsciously, create the reality that is perceived visually and direct the course of the journey direction. Based on one’s beliefs and biography, including cultural background, visualised energetic experiences usually manifest as familiar objects of awareness. For example, when meeting a higher discarnate being, a Christian may see Jesus, while a Buddhist could see Buddha. This is not to say that the “real” Christ and Buddha cannot present themselves or that the discarnate being can’t be seen in its original form. Still, a person’s cultural background usually manifests in their view of the energetic beings they meet and the realms they enter.

Mental matter can go a step further. With stability and focus, one can choose, for example, a specific destination to travel to. Concerning the physical world, this ability is often called remote viewing. When leaving the body but travelling around the physical realm, reality appears similar to the physical world. But at this level of journeying, there are limits to the influence of thought. While the astral body can be mentally directed to do things like pass through physical objects such as walls or fly, one cannot usually change the nature of an object or the attributes of the world, like the colour of the sky.

As one’s consciousness moves further away from physical reality, one can enter dimensions or planes of the collective unconscious and the archetypal. In these cases, the thought forms of millions of living and passed humans, possibly billions in some cases, create all-encompassing thought-based realms. Here, too, there is little capacity to change the realities one enters, whether it be a Christian heaven or hell or the heaven or hell from any of the world’s other main religions.

However, when one moves beyond realms created in the collective unconscious, skilful people can enter spaces where they can create worlds of their own. At this fount of creativity, one can manifest fantastic crystal castles in the clouds, adorned by the rainbow light from three different suns, shaped as double-tetrahedrons. The adept can create such powerful thought forms that they are lasting and can be visited by others when out of the physical body. Other examples of directing out-of-body experiences are manifesting the best feast you have ever eaten or having the best sexual encounter you have ever had. This is the power of thought form.

At the same time, emotions have a powerful momentum that can shape thought expression in the journey and become action. We all hold all possible personality traits and emotional states within ourselves as a mosaic of seeding potentialities. However, as individuals with unique biographies, we have our dominant patterns of emotional states. These states are often a mix of negative and positive energies. Because some emotional states can have stronger momentum than others and may not be easily influenced by thought, they can profoundly influence the context and environment of the journey. For example, someone who consistently struggles with anger may be more likely to process it by manifesting an aggressive bear or angry bogeyman who confronts them or chases them down a chaotic city street during a thunderstorm. On the other hand, someone abiding more in a calm, loving awareness may be transported to a heavenly realm and engage with angelic beings.

Most people are unaware of how chaotic their minds are. Buddhists refer to the untamed mind as the monkey mind. Where there is no steering of thoughts, the mind jumps haplessly around from branch to branch like a monkey in the loud and busy jungle of the unconscious. With training and experience, one develops skills to be more purposeful in the journey, where intention more clearly becomes intent, and intent immediately becomes reality and action.

Let’s look at some examples of what can be achieved using thought forms during a psychedelic session. For over fifteen years, I have engaged in psychedelic mindmelding, the telepathic sharing of physical and psychic energies and consciousness. Mindmelding is commonly discussed in the Out-Of-Body literature. It is the primary means of communication between discarnate beings where energies are shared telepathically and information is exchanged instantly.

When two humans mindmeld and share physical and psychic content, a telepathic link is established between their minds and bodies, manifesting a co-creative and shared experience. The dyad experiences its “interbeingness.” There can be an empathic or intuitive sharing of emotions. The joint exploration of emotional processes can induce psychic expansiveness, process energetic traumas stuck in the mind and body, enhance cognitive fluidity, and creatively lead to attitudinal changes and greater internal harmony. The communion can lead to physical and mental healing and regeneration. The mindmeld can go even further to a complete sharing of consciousness where shared visions and exploration into other dimensions and realms are possible. At its most extraordinary profundity, when the borderlands of super-consciousness are breached in the mindmeld, both participants can find themselves in non-dual states of consciousness. Here, there is no distinction between one another – both participants are absorbed in unity consciousness.

To attain such states of telepathy, one must meditatively engage with one’s partner. In my book, The Psychedelic Mindmeld: Telepathically Exploring Shared Consciousness, I describe detailed techniques and thought forms for manifesting telepathic states, emphasising a safe set and setting.

Much more is possible for higher psychic attainment, whether in the mindmeld, or when going alone in a psychedelic session. What psi states can be achieved using thought forms? The list is long and varied. Below, I briefly summarise what appears in the literature from the traditions of shamanism, Eastern wisdom yogic traditions, and out-of-body and astral projection. The list of psychic abilities includes:

Astral projection or out-of-body experience; automatic writing; bilocation; clairvoyance; channelling and mediumship; healing; levitation; materialising objects; precognition and prophesy; psychic surgery; psychometry; remote viewing; retrocognition; shapeshifting; telekinesis or psychokinesis; telepathy; time travel; and xenoglossy.

While I have not experienced all of these abilities, I have my favourites. I have connected to past lives and my future self and interacted with varied different beings, including plant intelligence. I have channelled the souls of the dead. I have contributed to healing others, sometimes using x-ray vision, bilocated into the bodies of others (and had others in me). I have sometimes experienced being different animals (though not physically shapeshifting). There have been journeys to the cellular level, travels to other dimensions and planets, including connecting to the archetypal energies of planets, the moon, and the Sun, journeys to the Akashic Library where I connected to past and future events, connections to the zeitgeist of whole human populations in various countries, and embodiment of various mythical archetypes. My body has been filled with divine heavenly light and bliss. I have telepathically shared consciousness to travel with others to other dimensions and planes and interact with discarnate beings. And, finally, but most rewarding, is visiting heavenly realms and entering nondual states of consciousness.

These experiences sometimes occurred intentionally using thought forms. But often, they occurred without conscious intent, instead with the guidance of spiritual guides or through the grace of the Divine. So, not all psychic ability flows from conscious intent, but using one’s mind purposely makes it more likely.

To attain psychic states during a psychedelic session, it is helpful to plan to work with particular thought forms beforehand. Be mindful and strategic. Before sessions, one can repeat several longer and more complex affirmations or intentions. However, the trick is to focus on only one specific thing while in the session. When formulating specific thought forms, use simple language and a short sentence. It is essential to be clear and directive in the thought form you choose to manifest. Examples are: “Show me a past life” or “Spirit guide, reveal yourself.” Don’t hesitate to ask your spirit guides for help, saying something like, “Show me what I need to learn for my highest evolution.”

There is much more. You can be specific about the emotional state you want to enter. You can specify a destination on earth or elsewhere you want to journey to. If you go to the Akashic Library, go with a specific question you want answered. You can state an intent to visit a person, alive or dead. Try asking how you can be of the most valuable service to others. When engaged in healing work, state the health issue or body part and then, “Healed to completion now.”

If you are floundering or struggling with confusion during a session, use direct commands like “Clarity now!” “No illusions!” or “Raise my vibration now!” If you are caught in fear, try, “There is nothing to fear because I am infinite. I am eternal. All experience is God manifesting itself, and I am that.”

Because remembering the otherness and vastness of what can occur in a session when it ends can be challenging, it can be valuable to affirm you will recall everything. Try, “My memory shall recall everything from this session.” Then, consciously put the effort into writing down the session’s events immediately afterwards.

The most potent experience to manifest is the loving light of God, the Divine, or Source, whichever word and concept resonates best for you. Opening a heavenly portal can help. To do this, call in God’s holy angels, ask for their help, and open the heavenly portal. Then try using a statement like, “Take me to the heavens.” To enter emotional states of bliss, try “Loving awareness, now,” “Heavenly bliss, now,” or “I am infinite and have God’s loving light in every single cell in my body.”

To work towards being adept in manifesting your reality in psychedelic states, train yourself in thought control using various meditation techniques. Pre-program your subconscious mind with mantras and well-chosen, succinct thought forms. Practice keeping your body completely still, which contributes to hypnogogic states and is a strong base for manifesting psi abilities. Work with different breathing techniques to centre yourself. There can also be a need to clear the negative and traumatic energies trapped in your physical body to journey to higher planes and more effectively work with thought forms, which can be accomplished through repeated psychedelic sessions, meditation, physical yoga, and other similar modalities, dream yoga, psychotherapy, and different types of physical energetic healing and massage work. Keep your body healthy with exercise and a predominantly plant-based diet; avoid toxins like alcohol. Try using trance-inducing music with a strong, positive, energetic signature during sessions.

A word of caution. When working with the psyche and psychic states of consciousness using psychedelics, beware of ego-inflation, fantasy and delusion, psychological projection, manifesting the negative, and working with unprocessed trauma.

In closing, journey purposefully and safely with gratitude, patience, and perseverance. Trust in your intuitive guidance and ability. Remember, you can access all of the universe because you are a finger on the infinite hand of God. Know that the inner healer is within you, and your higher self is your most trusted guide.

Like my wife’s spontaneous wish to enter my conscious experience, you may open a portal into a psychic experience with your name on it.

I wish you the best in your explorations of consciousness.

