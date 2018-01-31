The Secret Influence of the Moon: Alien Origins & Occult Powers – An Interview with Louis Proud

By

Despite its proximity and influence on planet Earth, our understanding of the Moon – and the mechanism by which it formed – remains incomplete. The Moon is holding out on a number of mysteries that science hasn’t solved. In the past few years there has been a resurgence of interest in the Moon, perhaps due to the fact that we barely understand our cosmic neighbour.

It is fortuitous and timely that long time New Dawn contributor Louis Proud recently completed his book The Secret Influence of the Moon: Alien Origins and Occult Powers.

A writer and researcher specialising in paranormal and occult phenomena, Louis’ first book was Dark Intrusions: An Investigation into the Paranormal Nature of Sleep Paralysis Experiences.

The mysteries of the Moon go far beyond the scientific. To bring us the full picture, Louis has ventured into territory of a more fantastic and metaphysical nature. He delves into the entire gamut of long held theories – popular, esoteric and occult – including alien and hostile forces on the Moon, and its vampiric powers.

Louis Proud has been interviewed about his book by Jeffery Pritchett of the online radio show The Church of Mabus (www.churchofmabusradio.com), which covers high strangeness in the field of the paranormal.

JEFFERY PRITCHETT (JP): What inspired you to write your new book, The Secret Influence of the Moon: Alien Origins and Occult Powers?

LOUIS PROUD (LP): I’d been closely researching the Moon for a number of years, from both scientific and esoteric perspectives, and I wrote the book as an attempt to collate and compile this research. I’ve long been fascinated by the Moon and its mysteries. My interest in the Moon deepened significantly when, many years ago, I first became acquainted with the Spaceship Moon theory. The idea that the Moon is a part-natural, part-artificial world, as stated by this theory, piqued my imagination and made me question all of my preconceptions about the Moon. One of my objectives in writing the book was to see if the Spaceship Moon theory has validity in light of contemporary lunar discoveries. (The theory originated in 1970 and hasn’t been updated since that time.)

JP: Would you go into why you think the Moon may have alien origins?

LP: The Moon is an immensely strange object and highly unique within the solar system. Of the four terrestrial planets (Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars), Earth and Mars are the only two that possess moons. Mars has two moons: Phobos and Deimos. These, however, are extremely small, whereas Earth’s moon is extremely large. In fact, it’s the largest moon in the solar system relative to the size of its host (Earth). Because of its large size, in addition to other factors, some astronomers think of the Moon as Earth’s twin planet rather than Earth’s satellite. This would make the Earth and the Moon a double-planet system rather than a planet-satellite system. The former model is the one I subscribe to.

Of course, just because the Moon is odd and unique doesn’t mean it has “alien origins.” In my book, I argue that the Moon has alien origins on account of its numerous artificial characteristics. There’s good evidence, for example, that the Moon is partially hollow. Since, to borrow a quote from Carl Sagan in relation to the moons of Mars, “a natural satellite cannot be a hollow object,” the only way to explain the Moon’s apparent hollowness is if some kind of alien intelligence modified it long ago, perhaps in order to transform it into a suitable habitat.

JP: Personally do you really think the Moon is home to alien life forms who seek to control humanity?

LP: Much compelling evidence suggests that the Moon is and has long been inhabited by an alien intelligence, one that is hostile, manipulative, and parasitic towards humanity. The precise nature of this intelligence remains unknown and perhaps unknowable. Whether it is physical, non-physical or somewhere in-between is difficult to say. Personally I believe we’re dealing with something that operates primarily on a non-physical level but can assume physical form when required.

What led me to this conclusion? First, a small percentage of reports of transient lunar phenomena (TLP) – short-lived lights, colours, and changes in appearance on the lunar surface – exhibit qualities suggestive of intelligence. Certainly not all of these reports can be explained in terms of natural phenomena. (By “natural phenomena” I am referring to such things as lunar outgassing and clouds of dust suspended above the lunar surface by means of electrostatic activity.)

Secondly, many lunar myths allude to the Moon being inhabited by an alien intelligence. For example, according to the Zulu shaman Credo Mutwa, Zulu lore states that the Moon is not only an artificially-hollowed out planetoid from outside the solar system, it is also the home of manipulative and meddling reptilian beings called the Chitauri (“children of the serpent”). The Chitauri are synonymous with the Nagas of Buddhist and Hindu mythology. The latter are described as a strong and handsome race of half-human, half-serpentine beings of semi-divine status. (Naga is Sanskrit for “serpent.”) Nagas are related to all things watery – lakes, rivers, seas, wells, and so forth. And indeed, there is an ancient and universal belief that the Moon is related to all things watery. (No doubt this belief originated in part from the simple recognition that the Moon governs the tides.)

Lastly, a number of occult teachings speak of the Moon in purely negative terms and even refer to it as the domain of sinister non-human beings who control and exploit humanity.

JP: What findings from NASA’s Apollo missions have they concealed?

LP: It’s clear that much was concealed from the public by NASA regarding what was discovered on the Moon during the Apollo program (and other programs). However, I’m inclined to believe that these suppressed discoveries were primarily geological in nature and relate to the lunar interior more than anything else. Of course, there are compelling rumours that the Apollo astronauts encountered UFO activity both within the vicinity of the Moon and on the lunar surface. A related rumour states that NASA discovered an extraterrestrial base on the far side of the Moon (the side that remains turned away from Earth) during Apollo 8 in 1968. Furthermore, anyone who’s read the work of Mike Bara and Richard Hoagland would be familiar with the theory that the surface of the Moon is littered with spectacular ancient structures in the way of glass domes and so forth. It is claimed these structures were photographed by NASA but that the photographs were either “tampered with” to remove evidence of the structures or never released to the public.

Let me explain what I mean by these suppressed discoveries being primarily geological in nature. During the Apollo program, the astronauts placed on the lunar surface a network of seismometers (devices that measure and record seismic activity), as part of an effort by NASA to better understand the Moon’s internal structure. By triggering artificial moonquakes – caused by dropping discarded lunar modules (LMs) and other heavy objects on the lunar surface – it was discovered the Moon “rings like a bell” for periods of over an hour. The Moon is, to quote one scientist, “an almost perfect medium for the propagation of seismic waves.” This discovery – plus additional evidence discussed in my book – suggests the Moon is partially hollow. Since the Moon’s apparent hollowness cannot be accounted for naturally, it must have been hollowed out artificially. NASA has long been interested in the Moon’s peculiar internal characteristics, yet has remained suspiciously quiet on these matters. (NASA claims that its entire lunar seismic network was shut down in late-1977, though this could well be untrue.)

JP: What are some of the many holes in the “Giant Impact” theory about the Moon’s origins and the evidence for a hollow, artificial Moon?

LP: By far the biggest mystery of the Moon is how it came into being. Prior to the Apollo program, there were three contending theories as to the origin of the Moon. Known as the three classic theories of lunar origin, they are the Fission theory, the Coaccretion theory, and the Capture theory. All three theories were well and truly disproven by the end of the Apollo program. This gave rise, in the mid-1970s, to the Giant Impact theory, which is the theory accepted by most scientists today. The theory states that around 4.5 billion years ago, when the Earth was very young, a Mars-sized planet struck the Earth, producing a cloud of debris that coalesced to form the Moon.

The Giant Impact theory has a number of major flaws. According to this theory, the Moon is supposed to have formed from a mixture of impactor material and earth material, with the percentage of impactor material far exceeding the percentage of earth material. The Moon and Earth should therefore possess dissimilar oxygen isotope ratios. An object’s oxygen isotope ratio, or signature, gives an indication of where it formed in the solar system. For example, the oxygen isotope signature of Mars is very different to that of Earth. Yet the Moon and Earth have practically identical oxygen isotope signatures. This suggests the impactor shared a similar orbit to the Earth, occupied that orbit for a very long time, yet somehow ended up striking the Earth – a most improbable scenario. To quote British geologist Ted Nield: “[I]t would be extremely unlikely that a wandering impactor would just happen to possess the exact same oxygen isotope profile as the object it hit.”

Another piece of evidence that puts the Giant Impact theory on very shaky ground is the recent discovery of traces of water in samples from the lunar interior. The samples were found to contain similar levels of water as the Earth’s upper mantle. And yet, according to the Giant Impact theory, the Moon formed at an extremely high temperature and thus ought to be completely deprived of volatiles such as water. How, then, do we explain the presence of water in lunar samples?

Now for the evidence of a hollow, artificial Moon. That the Moon is a hollow, partly-artificial object was first suggested by scientists Mikhail Vasin and Alexander Shcherbakov, both members of the Soviet Academy of Scientists, in a paper published in July 1970 in the journal Sputnik titled “Is the Moon the Creation of Intelligence?” According to their Spaceship Moon theory, the Moon is a planetoid from outside the solar system that was transformed into a spaceship – hollowed out and fitted with machinery and given a strengthened “hull” – and then flown to Earth and “parked” in orbit.

While it’s true that the Spaceship Moon theory has numerous merits and helps to explain why the Moon appears to be hollow (and hence not wholly natural), it falls short by failing to account for the near identical oxygen isotope signatures between the Earth and Moon. In my book, I suggest that the Moon formed naturally alongside the Earth (as per the Coaccretion theory) but was later “hijacked” and artificially modified. I refer to this as the Hybrid Double Planet theory – “hybrid” because the Moon is a part-artificial, part-natural world and a “double planet” for reasons already explained.

JP: Could you go into some of your occult findings regarding the Moon?

LP: In my book I look at the Moon as it’s dealt with in the Qabalah, and I found this to be an extremely rich area of investigation. The Qabalah is a complex mystical tradition of Jewish origin and is considered the cornerstone of Western esotericism. Central to the Qabalah is the Tree of Life, a glyph that consists of ten spheres, called Sephiroth. Each Sephirah on the Tree of Life is ruled by a particular planet. The Sephirah Malkuth, for example, which corresponds to the physical plane, is ruled by Earth. The Sephirah ruled by the Moon is called Yesod and this corresponds to both the lower astral plane as well as to the etheric plane.

The etheric is a blueprinting for the physical world and is virtually synonymous with Rupert Sheldrake’s theory of morphic fields, whereas the astral is the realm of emotions, of dreams, of illusions, and of spirits, demons, angels and other entities. The astral knows no bounds. It can be a place of beauty or one’s worst nightmare. The lower astral plane is the lowermost portion of the astral – the part of the astral “closest” to the physical realm – and is said to be inhabited by entities of a truly unpleasant and vampiric disposition. Mediums call them “lower astral entities” or “hungry ghosts” and say they feed off the negative emotions generated by human beings. Although my interest in the Qabalah is purely academic and there is much about it I fail to understand, I find it symbolically interesting that the Moon is related to the lower astral plane as well as to the etheric plane. Whether there truly exists a lower astral plane populated by malevolent, vampiric entities is perhaps beside the point.

JP: How do you interpret G.I. Gurdjieff’s teaching that “we are food for the Moon?”

LP: George Ivanovich Gurdjieff (1866?–1949) was a Greek-Armenian mystic, philosopher, and guru who rose to prominence in the first half of the twentieth century. He was born in the Russian-Armenia town of Alexandropol (now Gyumri). His career as a spiritual teacher began in 1912, when he moved to Moscow and started recruiting students. He later moved to France where, at a large country estate, he established an esoteric community of sorts called the Institute for the Harmonious Development of Man. Gurdjieff was something of an enigma and many of his teachings were complex and highly obscure. His teaching that “humanity is food for the Moon” was probably his most obscure teaching of all. Not being a student of Gurdjieff’s “system,” called the Fourth Way, it would be wrong of me to claim that I possess a deep understanding of what he meant by humanity being “food for the Moon.” I have nonetheless tried my best to decipher its meaning. In fact, my book features an entire chapter on Gurdjieff.

Gurdjieff taught that our so called normal waking consciousness is actually a form of hypnotic sleep, and that our lives are driven by external influences. We’re like boats cast adrift on the sea, being pushed around in whichever direction the wind happens to be blowing us. He actually referred to humans as machines. He said that humanity is controlled by “planetary influences,” of which the most immediate and dominant is the Moon. In accordance with the law “as above, so below,” planetary tension results in tension among people on Earth. Wars and similar events, then, are the result of planetary tension.

Gurdjieff further taught that all of the planets, including the Moon, are living beings that grow and develop, and like all living beings require sustenance. Because the Moon “feeds” on “organic life on Earth” – of which humanity is a part – “humanity is food for the Moon.” On one level, the teaching refers to humanity being part of a cosmic food chain of sorts, within which the Moon occupies a higher position than humanity. Yet, according to Gurdjeiff, it’s possible to emerge from the state of sleep that dominates our existence and to cease being food for the Moon. This involves freeing ourselves from the Moon’s influence by creating a second Moon – a permanent centre of gravity – within ourselves.

You can keep up to date on the work of Louis Proud via his website www.louisproud.net and on Twitter @louisproud2

JEFFERY PRITCHETT, radio show host for The Church Of Mabus at www.ChurchOfMabusRadio.com, has a Bachelors in Science Communications. The radio show has often been termed Heavy Metal meets Paranormal. An interest in the High Strange since his youth with paranormal experiences to boot ranging from UFOs to odd being sightings and ghosts and more. Contact Jeffery at mabusincarnate@gmail.com.

The above article appeared in New Dawn 143 (March-April 2014)

