Thought is energy. Active thought is active energy; concentrated thought is a concentrated energy. Thought concentrated on a definite purpose becomes power.

– Charles F Haanel (1866–1949), New Thought teacher known for his book The Master Key System

Through the faculty of creative imagination, many great artists, musicians, writers, inventors and poets became great because they cultivated and developed the habit of listening to their inner guidance that speaks from within. They learned to trust guidance and endeavoured to keep in touch with its stream, which could come and go based on who really knows.

The ultimate source of this stream is quite mysterious. Its quality is, of course, the logical outcome of tremendous hard work – study, concentration, practice, accumulation of knowledge and experiences, contemplation, experimentation, etc. The creative faculty of Mind synthesises new expressions that take the form of music, art, superior ideas, inventions – across the multitude of fields of human endeavour. On occasion, the spirit moves and inner guidance delivers brilliant original and useful breakthroughs into the world of humanity.

A large body of work exists on afterlife communications, channelling and even messages from aliens. We also have long-maintained traditions around the world of seeking advice from ancestral spirits. The former category of communications is usually unexpected, unpredictable and delivered to the individual, often out of context. The latter form of seeking advice is a more controlled exercise conducted by experienced shamans using tested rituals.

To the outrage of sceptics and diehard materialists, there are numerous recorded instances of people dialoguing with the spirits of the deceased, especially famous people. Author Frank DeMarco has actively engaged in an ongoing series of conversations with various non-physical beings, including historical individuals and a group he calls “the guys upstairs.” DeMarco’s conversations with Ernest Hemingway led to the publication of his book Afterlife Conversations with Hemingway. DeMarco’s accompanying article tells you how it can be done.

The Ancient Greeks believed that inspiration or “enthusiasm” came from one of the nine muses of Greek mythology, each goddess assigned expertise in a particular domain of the arts.

Great musicians know the power of that sudden stream of inspiration pouring into their mind, the sound of the music sometimes accompanied by lyrics – where does that come from? Child music prodigies include Mozart and Chopin, and there are plenty of other cases of child geniuses. The truth of this phenomenon confounds logic.

The imagination collects the material with which the mind weaves the canvas that will dress your future.

– Charles F Haanel

An example from modern-day pop music is Lady Gaga. She has admitted in interviews that the source of some of the catchy tunes on her debut album ‘The Fame’, which shot her to worldwide fame, had mysteriously appeared in her mind. The same thing happened with her second studio album ‘Born this Way’, another major hit. In a 2011 interview, speaking about the song ‘Bloody Mary’ which she says was inspired by her fascination with Mary Magdalene, Gaga said, “I wrote it pretty quickly. I mean I wrote it in fifteen minutes! Actually all the songs on the album were written in fifteen minutes! It’s just the process of putting it all together takes much longer. But the lyrics and the melodies come to me very quickly, and if they don’t I usually move on.” (Source: www.popjustice.com/articles/an-interview-with-lady-gaga)

Imagination is the light by which we can penetrate new worlds of thought and experience.

– Charles F Haanel

We now refer to the mysterious title of this article… who said that? The self-made American singer-songwriter and poet Lana Del Rey (birth name Elizabeth Grant) broke into stardom with her debut 2012 album ‘Born to Die’. As of 2020, Del Rey had sold 19.1 million albums, over 13 million singles worldwide, and received numerous accolades. Did she do it all by herself or get some help from “the guys upstairs?”

Del Rey let some of us into a secret, in a rare and little-known admission she made at the premiere of her short film Tropico in 2013, with its underlying surreal spiritual messages. This was the message on the flyer handed out to guests:

“Most of my friends are dead – and many of them I have never met before. In my private life, I live quietly, and with all the choice of living at hand, I prefer to bask in the legend of people I’ve only heard about. To me – they are as real as the people sitting in this theatre. I learned from Charles Haanel, through his experimentations with imagination that through actively honouring the memories of your choice historical figures, and in consulting with them as though they were real, you are eventually able to receive true guidance from them as though they were really here. True, it is a strange way to live – but it is magic, and I’ve found my magical thinking has lead to miraculous results. So, this video is my homage to the legends I’ve learned from as well as a nod to my colourful past. I hope you like it. It was the best I could do with my limited ability to translate my inner visions into pictures. On that note, I’d like to thank everyone who made that possible!”

– LANA

