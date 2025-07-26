Geoengineered Transhumanism: Above & Beyond Chemtrails, HAARP & the Space Fence

While Elana Freeland is widely known for her books related to geoengineering, in order to understand her orientation to that research, it is important to recognise that she is also the author of a four-volume work entitled Sub Rosa America: A Deep State History.

Freeland classes Sub Rosa America less as a work of fiction than as a history of the United States since President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. She said she was “not obsessed but possessed” by such an inspiration that the words flew out of her pencil.

In a recent interview, Freeland said: “When I was beginning to write Sub Rosa America in the early 1990s, I had an intense dream in which I saw the numbers 2019 towering above me to a great height, and they were on fire.”

“I don’t know if you noticed,” she added, “but I begin the novel with a flashback from 2019 because of that vision in my dream. I had a sense that something terribly big and important was going to happen in 2019, and it certainly did!”

Sub Rosa America is nothing less than a literary epic, a journey by a motley crew of young truth seekers (aided by the constantly reincarnating Count St. Germain) to “Look for America” in the aftermath of the three major assassinations in the US in the 1960s, which devastated Freeland’s generation. Full of references to covert government operations such as the MK-ULTRA mind control program and replete with intimations of advanced technologies yet to come, the text cannot help but make the reader wonder how much the work may be a thinly disguised autobiography of Elana Freeland.

In its opening scene set in 2019, its female central character, a mature woman hiking alone into the Rocky Mountains, experiences UN troops in black helicopters and finds refuge when they pass overhead by utilising an “invisibility cloak” and other tools given her by her lover, a brilliant scientist whose twin brother was a captive of MK-ULTRA programming.

It is an image that resonates deeply with Freeland’s current work, in which she sees herself in a battle against “powers and principalities” opposed to the development of human free will – a battle for the very future of humanity.

For the past decade, Elana Freeland has completely devoted herself to the task of researching, describing, and interpreting, often in painstaking detail, the destruction descending upon the Earth and humanity by the intentional abuse of chemicals, electromagnetics, and the new science of nanotechnology.

HAARP / Chemtrails

Elana Freeland has been a Waldorf school pioneer, teacher, lecturer, storyteller, ghost-writer, and author of nonfiction books that grapple with National Security State issues. She has written for alternative publications, edited the stories of MK-ULTRA and ritual abuse survivors, and has ghost-written books on a host of diverse topics. Elana majored in biology in college. She was awarded a Master of Arts in Great Books in 1996 and received honors for her thesis on historiography at St. John’s College in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Elana is the author of the four part series Sub Rosa America, Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth, Geoengineered Transhumanism, and Under An Ionized Sky. Website: elanafreeland.com.

In her first geoengineering book, Chemtrails, HAARP and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth (Feral House, 2014), she introduced the subject to the reader with the assertion that “HAARP technology with its ionized chemtrails constitutes a global-scale DEW (Directed Energy Weapon) system.” She also asserted that “All of planet Earth will be militarized under the policy of full spectrum dominance.”

How was it, then, that Freeland began to arrive at such bold conclusions?

“I first began by concentrating on the engineering feat of actually obtaining full spectrum dominance over the Earth,” Freeland said in our interview. “For that, I depended mainly on Bernard Eastlund’s 1987 HAARP patent, in which he describes exactly what would be needed in order to control the ionosphere and pull ions down into the Earth’s atmosphere.”

Eastlund’s patent for a “Method and Apparatus for Altering a Region in the Earth‘s Atmosphere, Ionosphere and/or Magnetosphere” led Freeland to learn about the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Project (HAARP), which adapted Nikola Tesla’s electrical transmission discoveries for the purpose of creating ionospheric heater technology, capable of sending, via phased array antenna systems, high-powered beams of electrons into the ionosphere to influence the flow of ions.

As Nick Begich, Jr. and Jeanne Manning reported in their pioneering book Angels Don’t Play this HAARP: Advances in Tesla Technology (Earthpulse Press, 1997): “The $30 million project euphemistically named HAARP (High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program) is made to beam more than 1.7 gigawatts (billion watts) of radiated power into the ionosphere – the electrically-charged layer above Earth’s atmosphere. Put simply, the apparatus is a reversal of a radio telescope – just transmitting instead of receiving. It will boil the upper atmosphere. After disturbing the ionosphere, the radiations will bounce back onto the earth in the form of long waves which penetrate our bodies, the ground and the oceans.”

By reporting on “how cloud seeding goes electromagnetic” through the spraying of strontium, aluminium, and barium into the atmosphere, which was then ionized through HAARP and other transmissions, Freeland demonstrated in her first book that chemtrails are “not your average contrails.” She also reported on the ways in which geoengineering and environmental warfare are “profit and force multipliers.” She also provided deep background into the anomalous substances derived from chemtrail spraying residues now known as Morgellons by introducing her readers to the extensive research of independent scientist Clifford E. Carnicom (carnicominstitute.org).

“I didn’t know at all in my first book on chemtrails, though, how far geoengineering went,” Freeland said. “I was just following the direction each book indicated.”

Clifford E. Carnicom

Freeland’s intuition seems to have an aptitude for connecting her with people who can inform and amplify her research. Carnicom, noted for his years of research into material evidence derived from the examination of residues from geoengineering atmospheric spraying, is one such person.

Clifford E. Carnicom

“In the early 2000s, I became friends with Clifford, which seemed to me like destiny,” she said. “After I moved to Santa Fe, through a friend of a friend of mine I met Clifford and his wife Carol at a breakfast. I was writing Sub Rosa America and had a file on the chemtrails thing. In the mid-to-late nineties, Clifford was collecting the condensation from northern New Mexico skies after the jets with the long trails came overhead. As a scientist, he immediately recognised that they were not contrails due to the chemical signatures of the trails that did not fit with water content. He also was collecting debris with his HEPA filter, and that is when he began to discover the Morgellons fibres.”

Freeland described the Morgellons phenomenon in detail in her first book, complete with photos. It appears as a skin infection but with strange wire-like protuberances.

“Biology was my second undergrad major. What I didn’t know yet was that I was not going to be able to really return to what I had studied so many years ago because molecular biology is being transformed into digital biology.”

Asked if she’d discovered through her early studies with Carnicom that Morgellons was nanotechnology, Freeland replied, “I didn’t know that part yet. What I did learn was that Morgellons had been genetically engineered.”

Bioengineering and nanotechnology – two fields of human endeavour about which the general public still knows relatively little for lack of investigative reporting about them in the mainstream media – figure prominently in Freeland’s next two books.

In Under an Ionized Sky: From Chemtrails to Space Fence Lockdown (Feral House, 2018), Freeland expanded greatly upon her initial research. She wrote: “Now that phase two of the ionospheric heater technology is being instituted – the Space Fence – I have reconfigured (Clifford Carnicom’s) list (from his 2005 film Cloud Cover) to reflect some of the detail behind each operation.”

The list she presents provides an overview of the content of her second book: Weather Engineering/Geoengineering; Planetary/Geophysical Operations; Electromagnetic Operations; Directed Energy Warfare Operations (C4); Surveillance/Neural Operations; Biological/Transhumanism Operations.

The bullet points Freeland provides under that last category are worth noting: “Hive Mind Morgellons delivery; Nanoparticle delivery: sensors, microprocessors and other electro-optical technology; Remote genetic engineering of DNA; Replace Nature with virtual reality.”

In his introduction to Under an Ionized Sky, Carnicom wrote: “The book is meticulously researched and documented… The morass of controlling systems spoken of here does indeed exist, and they are of purpose and agenda. It is up to us to maintain our spiritual integrity in the clash that is before us…”

The “Space Fence” to which Freeland refers is the second phase of the “Star Wars” missile defence system begun during the Reagan administration. That effort, which slumbered after the collapse of the Soviet Union, has been reborn, she reports, through a global network of both ground and sky-based installations, including ionospheric heaters, missile defence radar, SuperDARN radar, high-powered lasers, satellites and even the International Space Station.

Freeland was also one of the first writers to report on the proliferation of cell phone towers and the dangers inherent in the development and dispersion of 5G technology.

Above all, though, the thrust of Under and Ionized Sky is to develop and document the argument that geoengineering technology, which first manifested as simply “chemtrails,” is ramifying and developing increasingly toward the complete transformation of the human race – changing what it means to be human.

Freeland summarised that key point in the title and subtitle of her latest book, which was released in October 2021: Geoengineered Transhumanism: How the Environment Has Been Weaponized by Chemicals, Electromagnetism, & Nanotechnology for Synthetic Biology.

“All of this is one long epigenetic story of preparation for what we’re seeing now, the environmental process,” Freeland said. “It’s amazing, if you think about it, the scale of using the entire environment to assault the human being. It’s all under the secret space program, for full spectrum dominance of planet Earth, step number one to dominating the solar system.”

Rudolf Steiner

Freeland also conscientiously objects to mind control nanotech interwoven with chemtrails, the new generation of “vaccines,” and GMO “food.”

“It’s a time of great experimentation,” she said. “The problem is that they’re using people without their consent, despite people being freewill beings. Rudolf Steiner said that the human being is the religion of the gods because we are spiritual beings living in material bodies, having a material experience on the Earth, spirits in matter. We’re very special beings, and we’re treated like lab rats.”

Steiner, widely known for establishing what he called “spiritual science” based on Goethe’s scientific research, as well as for creating the Waldorf school movement and Biodynamic agriculture, has been a major teacher for Freeland.

“I am a student of Rudolf Steiner,” she added, “I was a Waldorf teacher for about 16 years, having been trained at the Rudolf Steiner Institute in Detroit, Michigan.”

During the COVID-19 global crisis, authors such as David O’Hagan (see option3.co.uk) have cited statements made by Steiner in the early 20th century that appear relevant to contemporary concerns over the new generation of mRNA “vaccines.”

For example, in a statement recorded in “Rudolf Steiner Supersensible Knowledge, Lecture 2” entitled “Blood is a Very Special Fluid,” O’Hagan quotes Steiner as saying: “Whatever power wishes to subjugate a person will have to exert an influence that imprints itself in his blood… That which possesses a person’s blood possesses that person, and possesses the human ‘I’.”

“Human 2.0”

Chemical trails, the new “vaccines,” and GMO foods, Freeland asserts in her new book, are the three primary delivery systems for nanotechnologies designed to turn our bodies into receivers and transmitters of pulsed electromagnetic frequencies allied with artificial intelligence in “Clouds.” The intended end product is nothing less than a completely modified transhuman being – “Human 2.0.”

These are the new technologies, Freeland asserts, of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, harbingers of a totalitarian, completely surveilled and controlled society – and assaults upon the blood. As is her standard procedure, Freeland provides the sceptical reader with a wealth of source material from other authors writing about matters related to the transhumanist agenda and the Fourth Industrial Revolution in her extensive footnotes.

Freeland has organised the book’s fourteen chapters into three sections that immerse the reader in Freeland’s worldview, which derives from her deep dives into her scientific source materials. It is a worldview so different from the mainstream media’s depictions of our world and its crises as to seriously challenge the assumptions of readers accustomed to standard ways of thinking about the subjects she addresses. Freeland, however, makes no apologies for taking her readers into stark new intellectual territories.

“We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking that created them,” she told me, as she has said to other interviewers, as well.

In the first section of her new book, “As above, So Below,” Freeland describes our still-ionized sky and the phenomena of geoengineered forest fires; the three delivery systems and advances in nanotechnologies they deliver; the harnessing of magnetism in the new technologies; 5G and the Internet of Things; the secret space program and the “eyes in the sky” satellite control under which we live.

In the second section, “Surviving the Smart City,” Freeland describes the various “dual use” and invasive, weaponised systems installed now in “sustainable development” cities. She asserts that “A Smart City is an Armed City,” with its ongoing urban experiments manifesting in new technologies in lighting, surveillance, crowd control and high-tech hospitals.

In the third section, “The Transhumanist Trojan Horse,” Freeland alludes to the tragedy of giving over the human being to “the advent of BCI – brain-computer interface” through “BCI implants in body, brain and environment.” She then surveys “the drama around the human genome” in “Transhumanist Eugenics/Newgenics,” and finally arrives at the drama of the day, “The COVID-19 ‘Vaccine’ Event.”

Freeland’s comprehensive and highly detailed information on the new generation of mRNA “vaccines” in that last section is the best description of the complexity of those new technologies – including nanotechnology – and their effects on the human organism and genome that this writer has yet read.

Her conclusion, “Remaining Human,” constitutes her meditation on what she considers the practices most essential for human beings to incorporate into our daily lives in the face of all the onslaughts she describes in such detail. She begins with the quantum nature of human consciousness and thinking, then shifts to suggesting ways of keeping the human immune system strong by following nature, not technology, to maintain “a state of balance.”

The idea our very bodies are becoming transceivers of pulsed frequencies through tiny, phased array antennas of DNA and nanoparticles, which we receive via these new vaccines, in addition to the nanoparticles we breathe in through chemtrails and consume through GMO food to facilitate our conversion into transhuman cyborgs – wild and impossible as it sounds – is central to Freeland’s new book.

Morgellons / 6G / mRNA “Vaccines”

In order to gain perspective on the background to that assertion, we must return to Freeland’s collaborations over the years with Clifford Carnicom.

“Carnicom has made another very significant scientific contribution,” Freeland said.

“Clifford will be remembered in history – if they don’t completely erase him from history, which has been done to many inventors and scientists – for discovering the CDB or cross-domain bacteria inside the Morgellons fibres.

Close-up of a Morgellons fibre. Image courtesy of the Morgellons Research Foundation.

“The fibre itself is a protective polymer,” she said. “Inside are three other parts, including the cross-domain bacteria which has to do with the reproduction of this genetically engineered creature crossing all three domains of life. Some of what was endemic to Morgellons appears to be in the hydrogels, being injected into people now in the so-called vaccines.”

“The graphene oxide and nanoparticles [in the vaccines] really correlate with Morgellons,” she added. “I explain this in the new book, how Morgellons was a precursor system.”

Freeland then referred to videos that came out about facemasks under magnification.

“When people were looking closely at the masks, they saw little wormy-looking things that look a lot like Morgellons fibres, and they move like Morgellons when you bring an electromagnetic field near them. They rise up and move. They’re alive.”

Asked to give more information on this matter relative to the new mRNA “vaccines,” Freeland brought in references to activation by pulsed electrical frequency transmissions.

“The vaccine is loaded with various diseases that can now be remotely activated because we’ve gone from molecular to digital biology,” she said. “The various diseases can be called out by the 5G/6G frequencies, all done very quietly. Most people don’t even know that 6G is already a done deal. 6G penetrates our brains and our bodies and is already pretty much in place, just as the 5G system was already in place with the 4G Plus system because of the phased array antennas. This is the key to why 5G works so well for so many purposes of control.”

Moreover, Freeland says, what is now happening at the level of nanotechnology has its very roots in the HAARP technologies going back to the 1980s.

“If you want to see a phased array antenna, just look at HAARP,” she said. “All these other phased arrays are essentially the same system. They can focus. They become beams, splay out over an area. Once these nanoparticles are in us, they form scaffolds for networking.”

Freeland said everyone has breathed in Morgellons filaments, but some infected people are particularly aware of the peculiar nanobot qualities, such as “swarming,” the subcutaneous sensation.

“When they come together as a swarm,” she explained, “you have an opportunity to see them, along with the nanowires from Morgellons sores. Get near a cell phone or toaster oven and the little wires just go nuts. Yum, yum, yum, they love electromagnetism! So, scaffolding in our bodies is intended to cyborg us as they take the place of our blood vessels and our nerves.”

“A lot of people have died of Morgellons,” she said. “Only recently has the CDC [US Centers for Disease Control] recognised it as an illness, and even then, they falsely claim it’s a skin ailment. It’s a blood ailment, an assault on the blood. That’s what we’re seeing with this ‘vaccine’ and with the spike protein – it is an assault on the cell.”

The new “vaccines,” chemtrails and GMO foods are all an “assault on the blood,” designed, as Rudolf Steiner put it, by a power that “wishes to subjugate a person” by an “influence that imprints itself in his blood.”

Whether such insights make their way into public discourse, schools, universities, and halls of government, only time will tell.

The Alaska-based HAARP facility, now run by the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

“Conspiracy Theory”

It is important to note for readers new to this topic that Freeland is by no means working in isolation. She is one of an increasing number of independent researchers seeking to explore the real dimensions of the geoengineering phenomenon and increase public awareness about it. Consensus among researchers, however, is difficult to achieve in this realm of inquiry due to the size of the elephant in the living room and dismissive terms like “conspiracy theory.”

Despite the fact that in all of her books Freeland provides extensive documentation in her footnotes to substantiate the information she presents and analyses, the fact remains that some people who share her concerns about the future of humanity and the misuse of technology – particularly satellites – do not recognise assertions by Freeland and other researchers that “chemtrails” are delivering toxic chemicals, electromagnetic pulses, and nanotechnology for military-industrial-intelligence agendas.

One such person is Arthur Firstenberg, founder of the anti-5G rollout Cell Phone Task Force and author of The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life. Firstenberg has been calling public attention to the increasing radiation hitting the Earth from the thousands of new commercial satellites now in orbit around the planet.

“‘Chemtrails’ are a hoax,” he wrote this writer. “They are condensation trails, and they have formed behind airplanes since air travel began. They are seen everywhere today because there is so much air traffic everywhere. Airplane exhaust contains water vapour and particulates and will persist and form clouds when the temperature in the air lanes is below the dew point. That is how clouds form. If you believe this does not happen, then you believe that clouds do not exist. Or that water vapour in airplane exhaust is different from water vapour evaporating from the oceans. Water vapour is water vapour.”

Anti-Geoengineering Movement

In contrast, Ian Baldwin, founder of Chelsea Green Publishing (which published Firstenberg’s Invisible Rainbow), is also an environmental activist in his own right and sees chemtrails as a serious problem worthy of rigorous, independent scientific study and informed public dialogue. Indeed, he is interested in supporting the anti-geoengineering movement that is developing around the world.

To that end, Baldwin and Rob Williams, PhD, publisher of The Vermont Independent (vermontindependent.net), have created the website ourgeoengineeringage.org, which they describe as “an evidence-based exploration of our planet’s most pressing yet underreported global environmental issue.” Williams has also been interviewing Freeland and others involved in geoengineering research on the Vermont Independent YouTube Channel.

As Freeland, Baldwin and other writers point out, there are two kinds of public discourse about “geoengineering.” One form addresses, as Baldwin puts it in one of the essays he has authored on the subject, “the ongoing military kind that is secret, discussion of which is repressed,” while the other addresses “the future-based, overt kind, openly discussed in the media,” primarily solar radiation management (SRM) to allegedly diminish the effects of global warming.

For justifiably sceptical readers interested in evidence-based information about covert forms of geoengineering, the scientific papers written by J. Marvin Herndon, PhD and Mark Whiteside M.D., M.P.H. (some of which Freeland cites in her own work) posted at ourgeoengineeringage.org provide a unique resource and emphasise the gravity of the geoengineering phenomenon.

For example, Herndon’s 2021 paper “Ancient Giant Sequoias Are Dying: Scientists Refuse to Acknowledge the Cause” (published in Advances in Social Sciences Research Journal, co-authored with Dale D. Williams and Mark Whiteside) and his 2020 paper “True Science for Government Leaders and Educators: The Main Cause for Global Warming” (also published in Advances in Social Sciences Research Journal) are good starting points.

In response to this writer’s request for a statement describing Freeland’s influence on his own research and writing, Ian Baldwin wrote:

“Elana is a brave pioneer in the anti-geoengineering movement. She picked up where the famous, now deceased epidemiologist activist-nun Rosalie Bertell PhD left off with her book Planet Earth: The Latest Weapon of War, published in 2000. Bertell founded the International Institute of Concern for Public Health in Toronto in 1984.

“When I started to research and write about geoengineering in 2015, collaborating with Marvin Herndon, and later Rob Williams and Mark Whiteside, Elana’s first book – Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full-Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth – was a year old. It proved a comprehensive, eye-opening guide to the depth of the military’s long-term involvement in geoengineering operations.

“Three years later, in 2018, when Elana published her second book Under an Ionized Sky, I was again struck by her fearless willingness to go where few others dared. One learned many things. For instance, the US Air Force had two weather/climate agencies – the Air Force Weather Agency and the Meteorological and Space Environmental Services – both of which reported to the ‘Director of Weather’. One also learned that NASA, at least from Elana’s highly educated point of view, is a ‘psychological intelligence operation tasked with confusing public knowledge of covert space defence, space weapons, unmanned satellite and rocket launches, and plasma research’. As well as other, even more labyrinthine and nefarious ‘security’ operations.

“It was Bertell who made me understand that two sources of energy – ‘chemical’ and electromagnetic ‘wave’ – were both fundamental to secret geoengineering operations, and it was Elana who made this important distinction come to life for me, so I could begin to grasp the complexity of the technological infrastructure being deployed on land, at sea, and in the atmosphere itself to moderate, and even control, major natural phenomena such as the weather, earthquakes, vulcanism, tsunamis, and of course, the climate itself.”

There are, of course, other distinguished writers and online activists who are endeavouring to research and raise awareness about the secret variety of geoengineering. In addition to pioneering authors Nick Begich, Jr. and Jeanne Manning, they include William Thomas, author of Chemtrails Confirmed, Peter A. Kirby, author of Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project, plus Nick Rogers and Rosalind Peterson (whose writings are featured at ourgeoengineeringage.org), not to mention activists such as Lucretia Smith who regularly corresponds with Freeland, and Mike Morales (Above Ground World News aka “The Real Weather Channel”) whose regular geoengineered weather reports are stunning.

Lucretia Smith kindly gave this writer an introduction to how to read the NASA website showing real-time weather patterns based on satellite imagery around the globe, together with a day-by-day history of weather patterns so that one can watch, for example, the progress of a hurricane.

Elana Freeland has dedicated over a decade to researching and writing highly documented books about geoengineering and the other technologies that actually fall under that umbrella term.

Inspiration & Influences: A Calling

What would make Freeland invest so much time into doing the research required for such books?

One of the strongest motivations in her research, she said, was the life of her father.

“My father was a scientist, a PhD in inorganic chemistry,” she said. “I found out late in life in a serendipitous discovery that he had been in US Navy intelligence all along and that his entire war career was spent in the South Pacific. My guess is they had him building bombs, but he was terribly used by them and ended up being a very sick man. I think that his history played a large part in my desire to get to the bottom of military mysteries like geoengineering.”

At the end of our interview, Freeland shared that her work, requiring a solitary life as an independent researcher and writer, has deeply spiritual as well as personal roots.

“When I was twenty-five, I had an experience in a college classroom in Hilo, Hawaii. I was depressed that day, having realised that my great desire to encounter God might not occur. The possibility was too much for me. I didn’t have the word ‘Gnostic’ then, but I was looking for a gnosis, a living experience of the Divine.

“I remember putting my head down on my desk as emotion overwhelmed me, and then a full-blown vision occurred: a shaft of light came through the ceiling of the classroom and penetrated my chest to shatter the wall around my heart, and then a Being of dazzling light kneeled over me, probably all in a matter of seconds.

“Three nights later, as energy shot up my spine, I heard the words, I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life, a phrase I had never heard. I admit to not being thrilled when I first learned that Jesus Christ had thus identified himself, but I eventually learned that churchianity and Christianity are not the same thing.

Rudolf Steiner

“For me, every day is Sunday, and everywhere is church. That’s what I came to, and that this Christ I experienced was actually what Rudolf Steiner called the Etheric Christ. When Christ resurrected and left, he said to His disciples, ‘As you see me go, so shall I return’, and he went up into the clouds.”

While studying to be a Waldorf school teacher a few years later, Freeland learned that Steiner had given several lectures about how starting in 1933 – when Hitler took power – the Etheric Christ would become more and more evident to more and more people who would see Christ in the ether of the Earth.

That experience is central to Freeland’s understanding of her work. Strangely, geoengineering is about clouds, and clouds are about what Rudolf Steiner would have called the Earth’s etheric body.

As Freeland says, “To me, it is not a coincidence at all that I’ve ended up writing three books about the geoengineering assault. It has been a vocation, a calling, definitely a calling.”

The Geoengineered Transhuman: The Hidden Technologies of HAARP, Chemtrails, 5G/6G, Nanotechnology, Synthetic Biology, and the Scientific Effort to Transform Humanity by Elana Freeland is available from the publisher here. This article was first published in Phenomena Magazine No 160, a free e-zine available from phenomenamagazine.co.uk.

If you appreciate this article, please consider subscribing to help maintain this website.

© New Dawn Magazine and the respective author.

For our reproduction notice, click here.