The Plutocratic Exit Strategy & Their False Flag     Alien Invasion Getaway Plan

The following article by Mikey Pryvt appeared in New Dawn Special Issue Vol 10 No 1 (February 2016). Its reporting refers to events in 2016, but the author’s theory is more relevant than ever in light of the revelations in the new 2025 documentary The Age of Disclosure.

When you have a few billion dollars and fervently believe in the promise of Transhumanism, not just the world but the Solar System and the entire Galaxy appear to be full of threats. When you are certain that immortality is within your grasp and are planning on building a multiplanetary civilisation exclusively for the 1%, your problems aren’t on the level of paying the bills or getting a job – they’re on the scale of an alien invasion – an extraterrestrial takeover of your assets. You fear you’ve only won a game being played inside a Machine Simulation with Artificial Intelligence arising to challenge your dominance.1

This is why the World’s Elite – the Plutocrats – are heavily investing in the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI),2 under the Breakthrough Listen initiative, but cautioning against making Contact with them (Contacting Extraterrestrial Intelligence or CETI). Why they’re not just building a private (plutocratic) space program, but trying to set up asteroid-detecting infrastructure, such as the Sentinel Space Telescope.3 And most recently of all: launching a non-profit artificial intelligence group, OpenAI,4 that exists solely to balance out the private research of Google and Facebook, all in the name of “benefiting humanity.” Noticeably led by their spokesperson, Elon Musk, these billionaires and their helpers are intent on creating an entirely new civilisation that will cross space and span worlds; all whilst the Earth and the majority of its population dies off. This is not a coincidence. Far from it.

The thesis I have been developing – an alternate narrative for not just our present situation, but one that also explains events of the past few decades – I call “The Plutocratic Exit Strategy.” It points to an ongoing alliance between corporate and military powers to create a Breakaway Civilisation (if such a thing doesn’t already exist). One that unites the world of Classified Technology with the efforts of Silicon Valley to create an ultra high tech, post-carbon series of walled cities across the planet – and soon off it – that will function as a single society connected via new methods of transport such as the Hyperloop and Space X’s Falcon rockets.

Just as high ranking Nazis covertly travelled to countries in South America once they knew they were losing the war, so these people that have profited from polluting and destroying the Earth are setting in place the means to start over on Mars, or elsewhere. And UFOs provide the perfect means to cover their escape. This is the more sinister side of their sudden interest in not just SETI, but how people might react to Contact (or Disclosure).

A False Flag Alien Invasion has long been touted as one means by which a New World Order could instantly establish its dominance over the Earth. The existence of such a plan has been attributed to the death bed confessions of (former Nazi scientist and later American space program pioneer) Wernher von Braun as the final stage in long term plans to engineer a planetary takeover on demand. It would supposedly unite the globe under a single government as the citizens of the world cower in fear of the sudden arrival of clearly superior technology, almost magical UFOs – craft that are actually the advanced prototype vehicles of this Breakaway Civilisation. It’s unquestionably a clever strategy, but it presupposes that the goal is merely to control our home planet and its people. It makes for an even more cunning plan if – all in plain sight – the rich, and all the loot they’ve gathered, make their way off-world under the cover of ‘Alien Motherships’ arriving and departing over various major cities.

It’s an idea that’s long lurked within Science Fiction (SF). We can illustrate it by referencing Arthur C. Clarke’s novel Childhood’s End and see elements of it about to be on display in the TV show Colony. If these billionaires are already in the process of realising their Space Age fantasies of having their own rockets and travelling to other planets, how are we to know where they’ll stop in drawing from the well of Golden Age SF to achieve their agenda? Most importantly for the rest of us: just by being aware of the possibility of such a scenario we’re less likely to fall for such an act of misdirection in the greatest getaway ever attempted.

In the TV series Colony, the future population are forced by an invading extraterrestrial force to live behind enormous walled cities. It is said of the ETs that “no one ever sees them.”

“Suppose the Overlords are hiding the fact that they’ve got nothing to hide?”

“That sounds just a little complicated to me,” said Stormgren, beginning to take slight interest.

“What I mean is this,” Van Ryberg continued eagerly. “I think that physically they’re human beings like us. They realise that we’ll tolerate being ruled by creatures we imagine to be – well, alien and super-intelligent. But the human race being what it is, it just won’t be bossed around by creatures of the same species.”

– Childhood’s End by Arthur C. Clarke

The effectiveness of using a False Flag Alien Invasion to cower the majority of the human population – not that they actually said it aloud – formed part of the conclusion of the classic Brooking’s Report released at the end of 1960: “Proposed Studies on the Implications of Peaceful Space Activities for Human Affairs.”5 Its famous warning about the resultant collapse likely to result from First Contact, derived from Margaret Mead’s study of ‘primitive societies’, stated:

Anthropological files contain many examples of societies, sure of their place in the universe, which have disintegrated when they have had to associate with previously unfamiliar societies espousing different ideas and different life ways; others that survived such an experience usually did so by paying the price of changes in its values and attitudes and behaviour.

There’s a passage above this one that’s even more interesting:

The discovery would certainly be front-page news everywhere: the degree of political or social repercussion would probably depend on leader’s interpretation of (1) its own role, (2) threats to that role and (3) national and personal opportunities to take advantage of the disruption or reinforcement of the attitudes and values of others.

It’s literally all there in that third part: national and personal opportunities to take advantage of the disruption. To use the term popularised by Naomi Klein in her work on Disaster Capitalism, an effective False Flag Alien Invasion enables the implementation of the ultimate Shock Doctrine strategy.

Here’s how one could do so, if they were so inclined… Here’s what to watch for, if we want to catch them in the act:

Hover some tricked out, mocked up ‘Alien Motherships’ over the cities you want to control, then quickly 3D-print formidable walls around the key pieces of territory you want to control. Bring out all the classified trillion dollar toys – such as drones of all shapes and sizes and abilities far beyond what’s been seen before – to patrol the now “alien governed” city state and maintain that overwhelming presence. Send out the mad science creatures conjured in the lab with the genetic engineering technology, CRISPR, and whatever else they built. Create a fully mythic menagerie to showcase your mastery over nature and crank the Wow Factor up to 11.

In the recent essay “CRISPR Critters and CRISPR Cracks,” two geneticists write that we shouldn’t be surprised at all to soon learn about “the billionaire who decides to give his 12-year-old daughter a real unicorn for her birthday”:

Basic physics will almost certainly combine with biological constraints to prevent the creation of flying dragons or fire-breathing dragons – but a very large reptile that looks at least somewhat like the European or Asian dragon (perhaps even with flappable if not flyable wings) could be someone’s target of opportunity.6

What technomagical NeoFeudal takeover is complete without dragon simulacra? Or, to mark the full conquest of Earth, and test the psychological takeover of humanity, introduce the secretive rulers of the world to be… the Devil. This is another pro-tip provided in Childhood’s End.

There was no mistake. The leathery wings, the little horns, the barbed tail – all were there. The most terrible of all legends had come to life, out of the unknown past. Yet now it stood smiling, in ebon majesty, with the sunlight gleaming upon its tremendous body, and with a human child resting trustfully on either arm. (Childhood’s End)

In the storyline of the TV series Childhood’s End – based on Arthur C. Clarke’s book of the same title – Karellen, an alien calling himself an “Overlord,” arrives on Earth and promises humanity a bold new world, one free of disease, poverty, crime and war. Is this veritable utopia to be trusted – especially when Karellen reveals himself to the world and bares a strong resemblance to the Devil?

An especially useful tactic if one is implementing an inversion of the Man-Behind-The-Man trope,7 “in which case a person you thought was the Big Bad’s crony turns out to be the real Big Bad.”8

Do this all before the people have any chance to react, let alone rebel, and the Technocratic Takeover is instantaneous. No one is wise to the fact that a Breakaway Civilisation just annexed them. Instead, the bulk of humanity will just see wonders and miracles appear from beyond the Wall, and think themselves privy to a new Golden Age dawning upon the Earth – never knowing that the Wall is nothing more than the curtain from The Wizard of Oz and it’s all a cheap trick meant to dazzle and distract. Cheap when you’ve already sequestered the spoils of the Earth, safe and secure and guarded by humans happy to collaborate.

Next, set up Exclusion Zone buffers between the borders of the city state and the areas where the rest of the human population reside. Controlling access by Breakaway Civilisation non-citizens (aka the 99%) and serving as a launching point for various species of “alien craft” to go out and do as their will. Taking the remaining resources of the planet required to fulfil their unknowable “alien agenda,” be that minerals, technology or people. Such a strategy enables the further destruction of the planet under the cover of the acts of an ‘Extraterrestrial Intelligence’. This is how the Plutocrats can further strip the planet of all its worth and set themselves up on Mars, or elsewhere. It could all be over before anyone wakes up to it.

Capricorn One is a 1977 government conspiracy thriller film about a Mars landing hoax. Could it happen in real life?

This is, then, potentially, the final open act in a long term secret plan. As we’ve learned in recent months, the Oil Cartels have known since at least the late 1970s that the climate was being destroyed by their business activities. They even contemplated moving over to a new energy system at the time, but instead chose to spend the entire time since the 1990s fighting any and all attempts to curb their activities, and thus preserve their huge profits. The board members of companies such as Exxon are just the kind of customers SpaceX has in mind to fund the first stages of their interplanetary infrastructure roll-out. They’ll soon pay any price to make their escape from Earth, before the eco-holocaust trials begin.

“Yet man had not discovered anti-gravity; only the Overlords possessed that ultimate secret.”

– Childhood’s End

If we can make reliable inferences from what knowledge is publicly available, they may be going faster and further than we first suspect. The reactionless EM Drive9 – initially dismissed by NASA, then proven by Chinese scientists – could be one means of propulsion that’s far more advanced than has been openly acknowledged.

Incredible engineering projects of such an epic, inhuman scale are exactly what members of the think tanks favoured by the Plutocrats are contemplating. This was evidenced appropriately enough through recent discussion of a possible alien artefact: the partial Dyson Sphere touted as an explanation for the unusual observations of the star, KIC 8462852. Anders Sandberg, James Martin Research Fellow, Future of Humanity Institute & Oxford Martin School, University of Oxford, wrote on the subject:

To build a Dyson sphere, one would need to disassemble a nearby body, like a planet, to provide the material for the solar captors. In a recent paper written with a colleague, we calculated that disassembling Mercury to make a partial Dyson shellcould be done in 31 years. One way of doing this would be to mechanically disassemble the planet, much like we do in our aluminium and steel industries. From these industries, we know a lot already about the energy cost of such work, so the trick is to use already mined material to build more mining equipment and solar collectors to power it, achieving an exponential feedback loop.

The time it would take to disassemble any terrestrial planets is not much longer than for Mercury, while the gas giants would take a few centuries. Our aim in the paper was to show that using a small fraction of the resources in the solar system it is possible to harness enough energy to launch a massive space colonisation effort (literally reaching every reachable galaxy, eventually each solar system), but the important point is that this kind of planetary engineering is fast on astronomical timescales.10 (Emphasis added)

No question, then, that ‘great minds’ are at work on the problem of conquering the Galaxy within a few decades.

In the scenario I’m proposing, the ongoing seemingly ever escalating crisis afflicting the world isn’t being engineered to make humanity at large cry out for the arrival of a greater power to stabilise things at any cost. Instead, it’s the direct result of a planetary escape plan in motion. The chaos besetting the world is the mud and dust being kicked up as the Elite make one last grab for power and territory before running back and commencing their extraplanetary expansion. A slow motion apocalypse such as this doesn’t need to be fed or engineered for its own sake, it just naturally results from the neglect of the so-called Powers-That-Be; a leadership out for itself alone. Having long been initiated into the mechanics of their shared Exit Strategy, they can operate knowing they’ll soon have Walls to hide behind on Earth; and shortly after, beyond it.

A modest fleet size of just three craft, adopting Extraterrestrial characteristics, could be handily magnified across the globe with the use of a Project Blue Beam-style holographic technology mirroring it above other key cities. This is another thing that makes Childhood’s End look like an instruction manual for a technocratic coup.

There was only the single ship now, hanging above New York. Indeed, as the world had just discovered, the ships above Man’s other cities had never existed. The day before, the great fleet of the Overlords had dissolved into nothingness, fading like mists beneath the morning dew. The supply ships, coming and going far out in space, had been real enough; but the silver clouds that had hung for a lifetime above almost all the capitals of Earth had been an illusion. How it had been done, no one could tell, but it seemed that every one of those ships had been nothing more than an image of Karellen’s own vessel. Yet it had been far more than a matter of playing with light, for radar had also been deceived, and there were still men alive who swore that they had heard the shriek of torn air as the fleet came in through the skies of Earth. It was not important; all that mattered was that Karellen no longer felt the need for this display of force. He had thrown away his psychological weapons. (Emphasis added)

UFOs are the ultimate in shock & awe, as was discovered during the alien invasion (see the events of The Avengers etc) in the Marvel universe. Their secret aerospace program is actually the direct consequence of this. But they’re just movies, right? Nobody is telling secrets out of school… In reality, the public Space Race of the 21st century is shaping up to be a showdown with China and Russia on one side and the Plutocratic Space Program on the other. NASA has already stated that it wants to hand over LEO (low-Earth orbit missions) to the corporations,11 advancing its own activities to cislunar space. NASA has an Exit Strategy too, it’s just (publicly) more modest; first get established around the Moon and then start capturing asteroids.

Asteroid mining clearly lies on the horizon of industrialisation, and is just one of the big economic shake-ups coming. The problem remains how to cost-effectively get the trillions of dollars of minerals (by Earth standards) down to our planet. Just because there’s competing factions doesn’t necessarily mean we can expect the accidental destruction of a rival faction’s walled city. And yet any asteroid flying by the Earth gets an increasing amount of publicity, building up public perception of this threat… It may well be all part of the Plan.

The only thing worse than a False Flag Alien Invasion is multiple, simultaneous and competing False Flag Alien Invasions. Or full scale Total Cosmic War, as rival Breakaway Civilisations battle over the resources of not just Earth, but the Solar System and beyond. Each faction dismantling entire planets to create interstellar transport vehicles or armadas of weaponised starships. Reports of such space wars can be found in the ancient Hindu epics, the Mahabharata and the Ramayana. I can only pray there aren’t further volumes to be added in the future. Brighter tales of ecological restoration and space colonisation by 100% of humanity would be my preference.

If you appreciate this article, please consider subscribing to help maintain this website.

Footnotes

1. “Are You Living In A Computer Simulation?” by Nick Bostrom, Faculty of Philosophy, Oxford University, Published in Philosophical Quarterly (2003) Vol. 53, No. 211, 243-255; ‘What happens when our computers get smarter than we are?’ by Nick Bostrom, TED2015 talk, March 2015.

2. ‘Stephen Hawking launches biggest-ever search for alien life’ by Bridget Brennan, ABC News, 21 Jul 2015

3. The Sentinel Mission: b612foundation.org/sentinel/

4. ‘Introducing OpenAI’ by Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever, and the OpenAI team, 11 December 2015, openai.com/blog/introducing-openai/

6. ‘CRISPR Critters and CRISPR Cracks’ by R. Alta Charoa & Henry T. Greelyb, The American Journal of Bioethics, Volume 15, Issue 12, 2015, www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/15265161.2015.1104138

9. ‘NASA confirms that the ‘impossible’ EmDrive thruster really works, after new tests’ by Rick Stella, 3 November 2015, www.digitaltrends.com

10. ‘What are the odds of an alien megastructure blocking

light from a distant star?’ by Anders Sandberg, the

conversation.com

11. ‘NASA official warns private sector: We’re moving on from low-Earth orbit’ by Eric Berger, 8 Dec 2015, arstechnica.com/

© New Dawn Magazine and the respective author.

For our reproduction notice, click here.