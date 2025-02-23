RFK Jr.: “Conspiracy Theories” Keep Turning True

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK) has been appointed by US President Donald Trump to head the Health and Human Services Department. He leads the “Make America Healthy Again” movement. Here is a selection of his statements from recent interviews.

“A conspiracy theory is just something the government doesn’t want you to hear and doesn’t want you to think about.”

“The cost of autism is now a trillion dollars a year. My generation, I’m 70… I had eleven siblings [and] 70 cousins – nobody with a peanut allergy. Why do five of my seven kids have allergies? The autism rate in my generation today, right now, 2024, one in 10,000. 70-year-old men have autism. In my kid’s generation, it’s one in every 34 kids. One in every 22 boys, according to CDC. Nobody’s talking about this? This is bankrupting our country. It’s a trillion dollars a year just for autism… Nobody’s talking about why is this happening?”1

• • •

“Americans didn’t suddenly get lazy. We’re being mass poisoned by a food industry that is highly subsidised, and that owns Congress… We’re the only country in the world that allows public funding for food to go to soft drinks. 10% of food stamps are going to sugar water that is designed to make you diabetic.”

Over 90% of US medicare bills are going towards treating chronic disease, a health epidemic that Kennedy describes as “gravy trains for pharma.”2

• • •

“When I was a kid, a typical paediatrician would see one case of diabetes in his entire career, juvenile diabetes. Today, one out of every three kids who walks through his door is either prediabetic or diabetic.”

“Something’s wrong. It’s high fructose corn syrup, and it’s glyphosate and neonicotinoids and atrazine and all the other crap that is in our food. We’re not feeding people; we’re poisoning them.”3

• • •

Three jury trials have now ruled that Roundup causes non-Hodgkin lymphoma and cancer. “We’re being poisoned,” says Kennedy.

Kennedy said cell phone radiation causes glioblastomas (a type of brain cancer) and penetration of the blood-brain barrier. A case in front of a full court of appeals panel ruled that “conspiracy theory” to be true.4

• • •

“When Columbine happened, [families of the victims] sued [Luvox]. And there are SSRIs [antidepressants]. I’ve talked about this. I’m not saying this is the answer. [I’m] saying it’s something that we should look at – that SSRIs have black box labels and benzos that say, ‘known to cause suicidal and homicidal behaviour.’ It says that.”5

• • •

“The money-making scheme goes as follows: 60% of Americans have at least one chronic disease. Who does that benefit? Big Pharma. Who owns portions of all major pharmaceutical companies? The answer: BlackRock. It goes even deeper. People are sick because they’re eating processed foods with ingredients that are banned in European countries. Who owns portions of all major processed food companies? The answer is BlackRock. And who is one of the biggest donors to both the Republican and Democratic parties? Once again, the answer is BlackRock.”

Kennedy says both parties are “not allowed to solve” the chronic disease epidemic. Why? “Because there are people making money on that problem who are giving them money.”6

• • •

“The worst thing that you can do in a democracy is to censor speech… If you have a government that can silence its critics, it has license for any atrocity.”

“Today, they’re letting pharmaceutical companies censor doctors and scientists who differ with the official orthodoxies on COVID. But I’ve been around long enough to know that once the Big Tech firms know that they can get away with that, the oil companies will be back next in line to censor their critics. The coal companies, the chemical companies, the processed food industry. Everybody else is going to get in line. Once we say, ‘That’s okay,’ we’ve let a genie out of the bottle.”7

• • •

Pandemic policies “destroyed an entire generation of kids and their learning.” The government “violated every pandemic protocol that we’ve developed over 50 years.”

“You do not shut down a country for respiratory illness because everybody knows it’s going to go through anyway. And it was an illness that spread indoors, not outdoors. And we knew that from the beginning.”8

• • •

“There are only two entities in America who are immune from litigation: the US Army Corps of Engineers and pharmaceutical companies in their production of vaccines. That’s it. And the rest of us are held accountable when we harm someone — but not Big Pharma’s vaccines.”

“Why do you think these drug companies are spending so much money on ads during the news? It’s not to sell their products. They’re doing just fine with that. It’s because they want to control the message.”9

• • •

RFK on the War Business Model

“This is a war [Russia vs Ukraine] that should have never happened. It’s a war that Russians tried repeatedly to settle, on terms that were very beneficial to Ukrainians. The major thing they [the Russians] wanted was for us to keep NATO out of the Ukraine. The big military contractors want to add new countries to NATO all the time. Why? Because that country has to conform its military purchases to NATO weapons specifications. Which means certain companies – Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Boeing and Lockheed – get a trapped market…

“[US Senate Republican leader] Mitch McConnell was asked can we really afford to send billions to Ukraine? He said don’t worry, it’s not really going to Ukraine but to American defence manufacturers. So he admitted it’s a money laundering scheme.

“And who do you think owns every one of these companies? BlackRock….

“So they are doing this right in front of us. They dont even care that we know anymore because they know they can get away with it. How do they know that? Because they have a strategy. And that strategy is an old, old strategy, which is they keep us at war with each other. They keep us hating each other.”10

If you appreciate this article, please consider subscribing to help maintain this website.

Footnotes

© New Dawn Magazine and the respective author.

For our reproduction notice, click here.