The Greys & the New World (dis)Order

There is speculation that the alien species known as the Greys are perhaps just as diverse and spread across the universe as are the human species. Therefore, it is important not to paint what appears to be a vast network of Grey species with the same brush. As with cosmic humans, it seems that the Greys run the gamut from being highly predatory using competitive win-lose tactics, to being cooperative and using win-win tactics.

Abduction researchers investigating Grey activity seem to fall into two very contradictory camps, those that see threat, like David Jacobs and those that see promise, like Steven Greer and Carol Rosin and John Mack. It’s possible both sides are right and both sides are wrong, because of the diversity of individuals and groups of Greys. Understanding this diversity as with cosmic humans, is complicated by processes of artificial evolution.

Investigator and probable abductee George LoBuono got me interested in the idea of a Grey Collective and he had this to say:

Krapf is the first to outline a larger mega-population directly and in detail. It poses an overview of the Greys and the Roswell hybrids, also. We should expect to see some larger populations, given the age of the universe and the way that the Kepler satellite suggests an abundance of Earth-like planets.

I’ll state my experience with Verdants [a race of Greys], again. Among aliens, telepathic and remote sensing is considered a reliable evidentiary basis for data and reporting. I’ve interacted and have criticised Verdants and their associated aliens for years – even my kids have probably been abducted, i.e. their stories of “dreams” about going up with aliens, after one of which I found a perfect, lentil-sized scoop mark taken out of my son’s foot soles (it absolutely wasn’t there before). In years of interactions & rigorous remote probing and questioning of Verdants, it has been as is all such interaction. I see them, the inside of their craft (faintly) and I hear urgent, clear critiques of them by other aliens. I can say that I know the manner, character and behaviour of some Verdants as well as I know that of some humans with whom I have been acquainted for years. Even more so, actually, given that in such interactions you resonate into their minds, not just seeing them visually. Having interacted with them and some of their sub-populations, I have absolute zero doubt about their existence. Again, this is in a more alien-like context: where remote checking and detailed interactions are normal, every single day.

I don’t like to use ethical and moral terms like good and evil anymore to compare different races of extraterrestrials, because what the fox may consider moral and ethical, the rabbit, the fox’s prey, might tend to disagree. I see morality and ethics as cohesive agreements that individuals or groups or even civilisations make between themselves, so as to be able to cooperate together and rise up to a higher level of fractal above those that don’t.

Some investigators like George have come to call the agglomeration of Grey species, the Grey collective, a term for this very diverse group of individuals and civilisations. Likewise maybe we should call the agglomerate of galactic human species the galactic human collective. Some evidence seems to suggest that these two collectives and even other cosmic collectives may be colliding and competing, not only on earth, but on a much larger universal playing field.

I am suggesting that not only are competitive and cooperative struggles going on within collectives, but between different collectives themselves. I see all this as simply just an extension of what is happening in nature all around us, here on earth. Why should the evolutionary laws of nature not apply elsewhere? The laws of physics do not stop at the edge of space, so why should the laws of nature, politics, science and economics stop at the edge of space.

Charles Hall has told me that the TW [Tall Whites] are in a cold war with the Greys, disliking even hating the Greys, and a source known to Jeff Adams claiming to be the step-son of an Air Force general with close MJ 12 connection told Jeff this:

The Nordics and the Greys had an alliance which fell apart at this same time. The Nordics, who can be quite warlike when they want to be, opened up a can of whoopass on the Greys, and the war cost the Greys a lot of ground. The Greys were apparently using the Nordics for their own purposes, and the Nordics were not amused. The US/EU/UN still works with the Greys, so we all know where this going to end.

I have heard similar stories of conflict between cosmic humans and Greys from my local contactee friends with one saying that he doubts that the Greys are going to leave us alone anytime soon. It’s pretty obvious from abductee accounts like those of Jim Sparks, that the Greys think of us as property. In this quote from Jim’s book on page 100 this point was made very clear.

They seemed to sense my rage, and they left me alone for a little bit. I was clear-headed but angry… Then, instead of answering any questions, they made their presentation again, though this time in written form, in their language. I watched it and found that, again, I could comprehend it, and it all underlined their message: “We’ve been around for a while. We’ve been working on your personal family line. We know you well. Humans are ours.”

Jeff Adams’ source gave more detail, but it’s similar to what I have heard elsewhere on the number of ET races known to the government.

To Jeff: Just got off with some friends in the know. Here is what they had to add. They also told me what to look for; (deleted for security reasons) there are 7 major and 57 minor alien races in our section of the universe. If we expand to include our galaxy, the number rises to 11 and 124. So much for the ‘no life in the rest of the universe’ theory!! LOL 🙂

They seemed to sense my rage, and they left me alone for a little bit. I was clear-headed but angry… Then, instead of answering any questions, they made their presentation again, though this time in written form, in their language… – Jim Sparks

This leads me to believe that the really big picture in which we are intimately and subtly involved is a continuous struggle where the Greys are pressing and testing the defenses of the celestial human collective over wide portions of universal space. Because we are dealing with advanced sophisticated beings, the competitive struggles can be very subtle and range far beyond our normal perceptual awareness, even into our individual minds creating a cosmic mental battlefield.

It may be that competitive struggles start as inter-galactic psyops, a kind of advanced multidimensional chess game that may or may not degrade into open material conflict on many material worlds. An analogy would be that a family fight begins with name calling, disinformation, propaganda and lies, then may or may not degrade down into violent action.

The Greys seem to be fundamentally different than humans with some having atrophied digestive tracts as discussed in alleged military autopsy reports and may be absorbing nutrients through the skin rather than through a digestive tract. The skin may function like the inside of our digestive tracts, that’s why some feel clammy and damp and smelly when touched.

There is some evidence and speculation that the mutilation of animals and even humans, where the bodies are drained of blood, that some kind of food mixture using blood, is being externally ingested into their bodies through the skin. Maybe there is something to the vampire myths after all. Most Greys interacting with abductees also seem to be lacking of feelings and deep emotions while surpassing us in intellectual abilities.

Accounts of an early meeting by extraterrestrial humans with earth humans have indicated that the Eisenhower Administration and his military generals were warned by these human ETs not to get involved with the Greys. Gerald Light was the first to report on Eisenhower meeting with extraterrestrials.

Gerald Light’s letter is dated April 16, 1954 to Meade Layne, who was at the time director of Borderland Sciences Research. In the letter Light claimed he was part of a delegation of community leaders who met with extraterrestrials at Edwards Air Force Base.

My dear friends: I have just returned from Muroc [Edwards Air Force Base]. The report is true – devastatingly true! I made the journey in company with Franklin Allen of the Hearst papers and Edwin Nourse of Brookings Institute (Truman’s erstwhile financial advisor) and Bishop MacIntyre of L.A. (confidential names for the present, please). When we were allowed to enter the restricted section (after about six hours in which we were checked on every possible item, event, incident and aspect of our personal and public lives), I had the distinct feeling that the world had come to an end with fantastic realism. For I have never seen so many human beings in a state of complete collapse and confusion, as they realised that their own world had indeed ended with such finality as to beggar description. The reality of the ‘other plane’ aeroforms is now and forever removed from the realms of speculation and made a rather painful part of the consciousness of every responsible scientific and political group. During my two days’ visit I saw five separate and distinct types of aircraft being studied and handled by our Air Force officials – with the assistance and permission of the Etherians! I have no words to express my reactions. It has finally happened. It is now a matter of history. President Eisenhower, as you may already know, was spirited over to Muroc one night during his visit to Palm Springs recently. And it is my conviction that he will ignore the terrific conflict between the various ‘authorities’ and go directly to the people via radio and television – if the impasse continues much longer…

The truth seems to be very clear that some Greys are managing the earth human race, considering us their property. It’s very clear in abductee accounts that we are expected to submit to them in every way. However from reports I have been seeing, resistance has been growing from many quarters both inside the breakaway civilisation and outside in the public domain. The net result seems to be a state of insider cooperation based on human failings very well understood and useful to the Greys, and in other cases, resistance, outright hostility, fighting and shoot-downs. One Special Forces patch has “Tastes like Chicken” written around an image of a typical alien face with a red line across the face as well.

I have come to believe that incorporation into the Grey Collective or Mega-population is a far greater security threat to humanity than even overpopulation, war and environmental degradation combined. I believe the Globalist Elite are being secretly manipulated to support the Grey Agenda and we are gradually losing our precious human sovereignty and individual human rights to a Grey controlled Orwellian New World Order. UFO/ET secrecy plays right into the Grey Agenda because lack of awareness by the prey, is to the advantage of the predator.

What is also becoming clear is that it must take thousands perhaps even tens of thousands of Greys and their hybrids cooperating within the classified breakaway civilisation to manage our rapidly growing population and rapid technological evolution. The evidence suggests that these operations are headquartered in underground mazes of tunnels, military bases even underground cities on earth and now perhaps even in joint mining operations on the Moon.

Reports and books by very credible investigators like Richard Sauder in his books on underground and underwater bases describes very well a little of the history behind the breakaway civilisations creation and move to extensive underground secret secure facilities. This began before the 1950’s, when underground excavations and tunnelling began in earnest, again seemingly in parallel with extraterrestrial contact.

One really can’t delve into this subject of the Greys without coming to the conclusion that the Greys seem to be operating out of subterranean bases now networked into United States subterranean facilities throughout the western United States, the Nation and across the globe. This vast system of excavated underground tunnels, bases, even cities, that are part of the secret infrastructure of the Breakaway Society, would seem to be 50 to a 100 years advanced from what is public, just as is with the Secret Space Program.

There is little doubt in my mind that the Greys have advanced the aerospace and biotechnology of the US and its allies, far beyond what would have happened naturally. Even the TW and other races have seemed unwilling to give us deep space technology to travel to other solar systems. The Greys seem to see us a weak link in the cosmic human collective, and see it’s to their advantage to give us this technology at the expense of the greater cosmic human collective.

Bill Uhouse

A pretty clear cut case of Greys accelerating our secret aerospace programs is that of Bill Uhouse. Bill is now dead, but there are video interviews and transcripts that tell his story of working with a Grey on flying disk simulators to train pilots to fly the donated and reverse engineered disks in the government’s possession. His testimony is very compelling and puts another critical node on the timeline to today’s Secret Space Program.

I am very impressed by how consistent the testimony of so many whistle-blowers is with the historical timeline to today’s Secret Space Program.

Linda Howe, a credible and well respected UFO/ET investigator, got into this case early. As you see from this quote from one of her early articles, she presents Bill Uhouse’s evidence that the Greys were cooperating extensively with the American military to accelerate the Secret Space Program and Space Fleet. Linda Howe states:

On visits to the flight simulator, Bill Uhouse would occasionally see who acted as a technical adviser to the ultra-secret program that Bill worked on. It was J-Rod, a typical gray-coloured EBE, hairless and without facial expressions. He had large, black wrap-around eyes or eye-lenses that are typical of these creatures. He is reported to be 200 years old, suffering from cell deterioration and still located at Papoose S-4, Area 51 in Nevada. But I can’t confirm that.

During my investigations of the Secret Space Fleet code named Solar Warden, at least for that part of it operating in our solar system, I contacted and talked to UFO/ET investigator Wendelle Stevens not long before he died. Wendelle was very interested in Solar Warden and was doing his own investigations and we shared information.

Wendelle told me that he was told by his source or sources that past NSA director Admiral Bobby Inman’s company SAIC was making the flying disks on earth and then flying them up to the very large carrier craft in space. These would seem to be the very same disks that Bill Uhouse was involved with. UFO/ET investigator and activist Steven Greer at his disclosure project Internet site mentions SAIC, a transnational group having access to covert programs dealing with ET related technology.

Admiral Bobby Inman

I hope the reader can appreciate how all these tiny bits of testimony, while not so significant individually, when put together methodically and in context, make for a very compelling case for the classified breakaway civilisation. We can see how that civilisation is being fostered and developed with the help of several alien races, especially the Greys.

Bobby Inman got a lot of attention in the UFO community years ago when Bob Oechsler secretly recorded a conversation where Inman confirmed his knowledge of extraterrestrials and their craft. This material also illustrates the revolving door between government and the private sector, the so called military-industrial complex. In the article written by Lee Nicholson, Nicholson says:

We are proud to announce that former NASA mission specialist, Robotics expert, and maverick UFO investigator Bob Oechsler has kindly consented to a series of interviews with us here at the Open Minds Forum. Bob’s contributions during the early 1990’s were unparalleled in many respects, not the least of which was his infamous recorded telephone conversation with former Director of the NSA and Deputy Director CIA, retired Admiral Bobby Ray Inman. It is our belief that much of the work that Bob did at that time remains equally important today.

If one reads the complete phone transcript, it is obvious that Inman is talking about extraterrestrial technology when he answers Oechsler’s question:

“Do you anticipate that any of the recovered vehicles would ever become available for technological research outside of the military circles?” Inman: “Again, I honestly don’t know. Ten years ago the answer would have been no. Whether as time has evolved they are beginning to become more open on it, there’s a possibility.”

Dan Sherman: NSA Intuitive Communicator for the Greys

Dan Sherman claims that he was told by his NSA superiors that the Greys developed a program into which he was unwittingly inducted as a foetus in his mother’s womb in 1963. His role was to become a NSA intuitive communicator to be used to maintain Grey communications after an anticipated future global catastrophic communications breakdown.

The Captain said:

“In 1947, the US government made contact with an alien species. Today, we commonly refer to them as ‘greys’. Because of this contact, we have learned many things. Some of the things we learned were good, and some not-so-good. And it’s one of those not-so-good things that has ultimately brought you here, Sergeant Sherman.”

Staff Sergeant Dan Sherman

The captain went on:

“The experiment that I’m referring to was, and still is, named ‘Project Preserve Destiny’. It started in 1960 and was fully operational by 1963. It was a genetic management project with the sole purpose of cultivating human offspring so that they would have the ability to communicate with the greys. Your mother was initially abducted in 1960 for tests, then again in 1963 for the actual genetic procedure while you were in the womb.” “Compatibility?” “Yes. Actually, it’s a long story. I’ll try to explain as much as I can but there’s much that I don’t even know. In a nutshell, you’ve been given an interesting ability through what we call genetic management.” “I mentioned you have a unique ability; we call it ‘intuitive communications.’ It’s an ability to communicate through the intuitive manipulation of your mind. There have been a handful of people since this ability was perfected that have utilised this skill within the military establishment. There are many others throughout the general world populace that currently have this ability, but until it is brought out by proper exercise methods it lays dormant.” “In January of 1963, the first successfully managed embryo was produced under PPD supervision. There were only a certain number of ‘intcomm’ capable personnel required; hence the genetic management phase of PPD was terminated in March of 1968.”

I got interested in this old time tested Dan Sherman case, not only because it is an example of the Greys accelerating our technological development, but because NASA has been warning for years of a massive communication failures caused by severe solar flares that could be extremely catastrophic. For instance, a flare in 1859 fried telegraph wires, just imagine what could happen to our civilisation today if an event like this were to occur.

Communication satellites could be not only destroyed in earth orbit, but the area around the earth would be off limits for satellites for years because of the radiation. Our whole civilisation could be set back a decade or more if this were to happen now when we have ascended so far into the electronics age. No wonder the Greys would be concerned with maintaining communication with their earth human assets and network in such a situation.

Unless a person has been in this field for a long time with a mind suited for intelligence gathering and analysis or has a road map such as this book [UFOs Exopolitics and the New World Disorder] to follow; it’s almost a hopeless task to find the signal in the noise. What the reader is seeing is a benefit of my life’s work in a nutshell, mostly directed to the younger generation that needs to hit the ground running in regards to these matters so as to get society back on a positive evolutionary track.

